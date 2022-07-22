Skip to main content

Matthew Stafford Crops Out Kelly Stafford in Instagram Debut

Matthew Stafford is now on Instagram.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has officially gone "Hollywood." 

After not having any form of social media for the duration of his tenure with the Detroit Lions, the veteran signal-caller has finally joined the party. 

On Friday, the online sports world quickly noticed that the Rams quarterback opened an Instagram account and made his first actual post. 

With the Rams having now received their Super Bowl championship rings, the 34-year-old quarterback flashed the fruits of his labor for the world to see. 

Curiously, Matthew's wife Kelly was cropped out of the photo, which caught the attention of the thousands who instantly followed the talented quarterback. 

While Stafford may be enjoying the last few days of the offseason before the onset of the 2022 season, his wife quickly found her way to social media to post a photo of her own. 

Kelly, not shy from sharing literally anything on social media, posted a revealing photo of herself with her husband cropped out. 

"We look good together @matthewstafford," Stafford's wife posted. 

Even former teammates have commented that the veteran signal-caller has been acting differently. 

It is likely that winning the ultimate prize in football has softened the tight-lipped quarterback, who never enjoyed being in the spotlight while in the Motor City.  

Leaving Detroit has given Stafford a larger platform to star in commercials and to prove the doubters wrong that were skeptical of his ability to lead a team to a Lombardi Trophy. 

As of late Friday afternoon, Stafford had amassed nearly 50,000 followers on the popular social media app.  

