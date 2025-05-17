Matthew Stafford Looking Forward to 'Battle' With Detroit Lions
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is looking forward to another 'battle' with the Detroit Lions this upcoming NFL season.
This offseason, the veteran signal-caller restructured his contract that will keep him playing with the Rams at least until the conclusion of the 2025 season.
Appearing on NFL Network to discuss the release of the new schedule, the former Lions quarterback shared his thoughts with the panelists about playing the back-to-back NFC North division champions.
“That’ll be fun. We’ve had some great matchups. Dan (Campbell) and Jared (Goff) and those guys did a hell of a job the last couple years getting that thing turned in the right direction," said Stafford. "They’re playing really good football. Lost some coordinators and that’s a challenge. Every season is a new season when you step out there and go play.
"Definitely had some great matchups the last couple years against those guys. It’ll be interesting having it in our place in December. I’m sure it’ll be another good battle.”
Detroit was able to defeat the Rams during the 2023 playoffs and then again to open the 2024 NFL season. Both games between the NFC rivals took place at Ford Field.
In week 15, the Lions will head out West to take on the Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Both teams have a unique tie to each other due to the starting quarterbacks having been traded for each other.
Goff has found success in Detroit after a fallout with Rams coach Sean McVay. Stafford went on to win a Super Bowl in his first season playing for the Rams.
