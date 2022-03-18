New Matthew Stafford Commercial Is Going Viral

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is now starring in a new AT&T commercial that many watched for the first time during the NCAA Tournament.

One year after being traded to the Los Angeles Rams and winning the Lombardi Trophy, the veteran signal-caller is enjoying several new opportunities away from the football field.

Stafford is shown asking a staffer the benefits of trading in his old cell phone.

"Oh, I get it, so you can take your old phone, that you’ve had for 12 years and loved every minute of, and trade it in for something new that suits your life now?" Stafford asks. "Then enjoy immediate success, even though you’ll never forget your old phone, ever?"

With immediate success playing for his new team, the narrative surrounding the 34-year-old quarterback has completely changed.

According to Sports Illustrated, "Football is a team sport, one in which the quarterbacks don’t even play half the game. We all know this implicitly, yet -- fairly or not -- QBs are always judged on wins anyway. There are seemingly two classes of quarterbacks: those who have won Super Bowls and those who haven’t. Stafford is now among the former."

The Los Angeles Rams have now provided Stafford the opportunity to fulfill all of his NFL goals, something that may not have seem feasible when he was playing in Motown.

"His victory Sunday wrapped up not just one storybook ending, but two -- his own and his team’s, a pair of circuitous paths intertwined. The Rams offered him a second chance to shape the lasting story of his career in a new location, just as he offered them a second chance to summit the mountaintop after famously scoring just three points in Super Bowl LIII with Jared Goff under center. This time, like then, 23 was enough".

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER