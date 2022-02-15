Skip to main content

Matthew Stafford Appears on Morning After Podcast

Matthew Stafford appears on his wife's podcast the morning after winning the Super Bowl.

Matthew Stafford does not appear on many podcasts. 

One of the early comments he makes during his appearance on his wife Kelly's "The morning after with Kelly Stafford" podcast is expressing amazement at how a "battery pack" looking object was recording their every word. 

Here are some highlights of Stafford's podcast appearance the morning after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals:

  • Matthew Stafford arrived home at approximately 6 o'cock in the morning and started recording the podcast an hour later. 
  • After winning the Super Bowl, Stafford celebrated at Harriets Rooftop in Los Angeles. 
  • He and Kelly ended up at Drake's rented home following the win over the Bengals. Stafford said he felt like a 'loser' for leaving the party at 4 a.m. 
  • Stafford shares that he did not really cry after winning, but he was choked up after winning the game. 
  • The 34-year-old could not watch the Bengals last drive. He was staring at the ground after the Bengals fourth down play fell incomplete. 
  • Stafford was mic'd up for the Super Bowl. He expressed some things will need to get edited out based on his language. 
  • Stafford is a major supporter of his wife's podcast. He is unfortunately not much of a podcast listener, but will listen to Kelly's each and every week. 
  • Prince Harry and Cedric the Entertainer were in the locker room after the Super Bowl. 
  • Stafford expressed his drink of choice is vodka. He revealed he enjoys "sunny and soda" that includes a brand of vodka that may not be available for the public to purchase just yet. 
  • The Stafford's will enjoy their time at the parade on Wednesday and the quarterback just may "let it rip."

