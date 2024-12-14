All Lions

Father of Micah Parsons Would Welcome Trade to Detroit Lions

Terrence Parsons would love seeing Micah Parsons play with Aidan Hutchinson.

John Maakaron

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after a sack during the third quarter
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after a sack during the third quarter / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions are clearly one of the most desired destinations for NFL players, due to the culture Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have instilled over the past four years.

The father of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has clearly noticed Detroit's turnaround. Campbell's squad is in the midst of an 11-game winning streak, and are Super Bowl contenders.

Appearing on the latest episode of the "Life in the Stands" podcast, Terrence Parsons was asked if for whatever reason a contract extension could not get worked out for his son, which NFL teams would he like to see his son get traded to.

Parsons replied, "My top three teams: Kansas City, Detroit. Pittsburgh. And, I know Pittsburgh fans is like, 'whoa'. But, I'm sorry, him and (T.J.) Watt together would be like cheating. Him and (Aidan) Hutchinson together in Detroit, would be like cheating. I love it. And then Kansas City, that is just who they are right now."

After the Cowboys' latest baffling loss (against the Bengals), the talented linebacker shared his reaction to the criticisms he faced for how he reacted to the devastating loss.

Parsons, clearly distraught after Amani Oruwariye made a special teams blunder, left the bench area, and headed to the locker room prior to the conclusion of the Monday Night Football contest.

"I don't think there's anyone more competitive than me, man. And, it's heartbreaking for me, because I promised y'all Cowboys Nation that we would make a run. I was doing everything in my possible manner to make sure we did that," Parsons said on a recent "The Edge" podcast episode. "And, I wanted to put my teammates in that situation. The fact that we lost and I felt like we could have won that game, that killed me, man. It just kind of sucked the life out of me."

