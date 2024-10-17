Micah Parsons: Lions Have 'Underrated Fan Base'
The strong support of Detroit Lions' fans has started to become noticeable to other NFL teams and their opponents.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who has been dealing with a high ankle sprain, shared on the latest edition of "The Edge" just how impressed he was seeing the number of blue jerseys in the stands at AT&T Stadium.
"So far what I’ve seen, Detroit is such an underrated fan base. Because obviously they had some real rough times, but right now, as they’re winning and they’re getting back on the train, their fan base is bigger than ever, stronger than ever, booming," said Parsons. "I haven’t seen too many peoples' fans take over AT&T Stadium, but I would say, there was some blue in the stands and it wasn’t ours. It was like that. They moved seats up and everything."
The talented linebacker also took a moment to offer his support and prayers to Aidan Hutchinson, who suffered a season-ending injury in the third quarter of Detroit's dominant victory.
"I want to give a moment to pray for my man Hutch, bro. Just because, seeing what he was doing out there on the field before he got hurt and then getting hurt on the sack, that was heartbreaking to even see," said Parsons. "And regardless of how competitive our league is, you never want to see something like that, especially for someone who was having the year he was having. ..."
Darius Slay enjoyed Lions win
Guest Darius Slay, who started his career in Detroit, shared his joy at seeing his former team go to Dallas and execute at a very high level.
The veteran defensive back still harbors resentment the Cowboys were able to advance in the postseason back in 2014. Recall, the game involved one of the most controversial officiating decisions in recent memory.
Slay explained, "Detroit, we low-key got beef with y’all because back in 2014 we came there in the playoffs, Dez Bryant did that little cheap junk coming on the field, we got a penalty called on us, we could’ve got the PI and really won the first Detroit playoff game in 20-something years. "We was rockin’ then. I think we were 11-5. And ever since then, that’s the reason I ain’t like Dallas, because they cheated us in the playoffs."