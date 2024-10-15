Everybody Is Saying Detroit Lions Broke Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear on a local Dallas sports radio station he was not going to listen to the hosts make only criticisms of the team.
The Detroit Lions were able to dominate Jones' Cowboys, and many pundits have expressed it appeared the team lacked effort in the second half of a lopsided 47-9 loss.
Appearing on 105.3 The Fan, the Cowboys 82-year-old owner expressed he was "sick" about the latest setback at home.
Jones took exception to the hosts questioning the team's struggles and bringing up past cricisms of the Cowboys offseason moves.
"This is not your job. Your job isn't to let me go over all the reasons that I did something and I'm sorry that I did it. That's not your job," said Jones. "I'll get somebody else to ask these questions. I'm not kidding. You're not going to figure it out what the team is doing right or wrong. If you are, or any five or 10 like you, you need to come to this (NFL) meeting I'm going to today with 32 teams here, you're geniuses."
Detroit avenged previous losses with one of their most dominant performances of the 2024 season.
"You really think you're gonna sit here with a microphone and tell me all of the things that I've done wrong without going over the rights? Listen, we both know we're talking to a lot of great fans, a lot of great listeners," Jones said. "And I'm very sorry for what happened out there Sunday. I'm sick about what happened Sunday."
Jones was defensive and brought up many in the past criticized his decision to buy the Cowboys.
"One of the stupidest things I've ever done, that anybody had ever analyzed was buy the Cowboys. It was an idiot that did that," said Jones. "So idiot things can turn into good decisions. Smart things can turn into bad decisions. The facts are when you make one, you don't really know if it's going to be good or not at the time. You want some conversation this morning, you're getting it."
Many online have noted Detroit's double-digit win has broken the long-time owner, as his team sits with a 3-3 record.