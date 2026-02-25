Second-Round Draft Prospects Who Could Be Day 1 Starters in Detroit

The Detroit Lions could find their next big contributors in the 2026 NFL Draft, and it may not have to be only in the first-round.

Over the three-day event, the Lions will get the opportunity to add talent across the seven rounds. Though they will likely get their highest-impact option with their first-round pick, the team could also add talent in the middle rounds.

Detroit leaned on its 2025 second-round pick, offensive guard Tate Ratledge, to start every game at right guard. As a result, the team could once again find an every-down player in the second-round that plays a big role.

Here are five second-round draft prospects who could start immediately for the Lions in 2026.

Texas A&M G Chase Bisontis

The Lions experimented with Ratledge at the center position after Frank Ragnow announced his retirement last offseason, and if they explore this again then Detroit could need a new starting guard. As a result, a player like Bisontis could step into the mix.

Bisontis doesn't have the ideal physical traits and length, but plays with an edge and takes pride in dominating his assignments. He has solid technique in the eyes of evaluators, and could step into a big role right away at the professional level.

Kansas State C Sam Hecht

In the same vein as Bisontis, the interior offensive line will likely be a need for Detroit. If Ratledge sticks at guard, Hecht looks to be one of the most pro-ready centers who could earn a job early in his career.

Last season, the Lions relied on Graham Glasgow to handle this role, and Glasgow was up and down in the role full time. He's reportedly mulling retirement, and could be a cap casualty even if he elects to return. NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah projects Hecht could start right away, and the Lions may have a big need at this position.

Illinois EDGE Gabe Jacas

The Lions need to find an EDGE to pair with Aidan Hutchinson, as both Marcus Davenport and Al-Quadin Muhammad are set to be free agents next month. Jacas has a nice blend of physicality and athleticism, and consistently improved over his time at Illinois.

A team captain and a player who played a hybrid between a linebacker and defensive end throughout his college career, Jacas fits the ideal mold of a pocket crusher opposite of Hutchinson. Even if he splits snaps with another option, Jacas has what it takes to be a starter at the pro level right away.

USC S Kamari Ramsey

The Lions' safety situation is up in the air, and the secondary as a whole could face some renovations based on the result of free agency. A player like Ramsey makes sense for the defense as he could be plugged in as a true safety, or as a nickel as he has experience in both spots.

Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch both had their seasons ended by injury, and their recoveries could last into next season. Meanwhile, Amik Robertson is set to be a free agent and as a result the Lions could need to find a new starting nickel corner. Ramsey could fit in either option, and that type of chess piece is exactly what the Lions could be in need of early in the year.

Missouri EDGE Zion Young

Young is another defensive end who could fit perfectly opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. He doesn't have the eye-popping statistics that some of his other EDGE counterparts have, but Young might be the best fit opposite Hutchinson of any of the mid-round prospects.

The reason he would fit so well is his run-stuffing ability. He has proven to be a menace in this area from his time in the SEC, as he posted 16.5 tackles for loss in his final season with the Tigers. He could slot in nicely opposite of Hutchinson as both a pass-rush compliment and a force when teams try to run away from Hutchinson.