Combine Mock Draft Roundup: Who NFL Experts Are Picking for Lions

It's time for the ninth Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Over the last week, the Lions have prioritized stabilizing the offensive tackle position and the defensive line at No. 17 overall.

Let’s take a look now at who the draft pundits have Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting in the first round.

Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Freeling is currently being projected by the following:

Sports Illustrated (Justin Melo)

As Melo writes, "The Detroit Lions didn't feel like themselves this past campaign. Ben Johnson was sorely missed and Dan Campbell made the midseason decision to take over play-calling duties. Drew Petzing is the new offensive coordinator and that should come with a re-commitment to their identity. Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling has been a big-time riser throughout the process. Freeling is inexperienced, but his upside, length, and baseline athletic traits has the league buzzing."

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano, Utah

Fano is presently being selected by the following:

Pro Football Focus (Dalton Wasserman)

EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

Young is presently being mocked by the following:

ESPN (Mel Kiper Jr.)

Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Proctor is presently being selected by the following:

The Draft Network (Keith Sanchez) ; NFL.com (Bucky Brooks)

As Sanchez writes, “The Detroit Lions took a step back last year, and there is enough blame to go around for everybody. Part of the blame was the performance of the offensive line and not being able to rely consistently on the run game. To change the outcome of that, the Lions draft Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor. Proctor is a road-grading run blocker who has the size and mass to move people consistently off the football.”

EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

Parker is presently being picked by the following:

Pro Football Network (Cameron Sheath)

As Sheath writes, “Lining up outside Parker at Clemson was T.J. Parker, whose 21.5 career sacks rank 10th in Clemson history. Parker saw a dip in production in 2025, but that’s only natural after 11 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 6 forced fumbles in 2024.

The Lions have been wiped out by injuries in back-to-back seasons, first their defensive line in 2024, then their defensive backs in 2025. Injuries aside, Detroit needs to invest in its pass rush, and Parker would be a great fit opposite two-time Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson.”

Defensive tackle Peter Woods, Clemson

Woods is presently being mocked by the following:

FOX Sports (Henry McKenna)

Offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, Utah

Lomu is presently being mocked by the following:

WalterFootball (Charlie Campbell)

As Campbell opines, “Taylor Decker is considering retiring, and that would open a huge hole on the offensive line. Even if Decker returns, the Lions could draft his replacement and let the rookie compete at left guard and then replace Decker in 2027. Lomu is a pure left tackle and a very similar player to Decker.

Lomu formed a formidable tackle tandem for the Utes with Spencer Fano. Lomu is an athletic blocker who could be a good pro left tackle. The 6-foot-6, 304-pound Lomu is agile, nimble, quick, and has natural size. Lomu needs to improve on his technique and get stronger as a run blocker, but he has upside to work with. Lomu is very adept at handling speed rushers and protecting the blindside of his quarterback.”

EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami (Fla.)

Mesidor is currently being selected by the following:

USA Today (Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz) ; Pro Football Focus (Josh Liskiewitz) ; CBS Sports (Garrett Podell)

As Podell writes, “The Lions need a cheap edge rusher who can immediately contribute opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Mesidor, who will turn 25 this year, checks those boxes. He ranked top five nationally in sacks (12.5, tied for third in the FBS), tackles for loss (17.5, tied for fifth) and quarterback pressures (67, tied for fourth) in 2025 opposite the aforementioned Bain at Miami. Mesidor has the ideal build, pass-rush technique and motor. The power and handwork never stop, and he does a great job freeing himself from offensive tackles. He can also win with speed rushing inside against guards. Mesidor's wingspan and power allow him to anchor down on the edge in the run game. That's what the Lions need.”

EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Faulk is currently being mocked by the following:

NFL.com (Gennaro Filice) ; Pro Football Network (Jacob Infante) ; Pro Football Network (Alec Elijah)

As Elijah opines, “With much of their offensive core already in place for 2026, the Detroit Lions can afford to shift their first-round focus to the defensive side of the ball. Depth and long-term stability along the defensive line stand out as clear priorities, especially with Marcus Davenport headed toward free agency. That reality could steer Detroit toward Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk as a logical replacement and future building block in the trenches.

Faulk fits the identity Dan Campbell has worked to establish: Speed, toughness, and relentless effort. His athleticism off the edge allows him to win with burst and bend, while his physical style complements the tone Detroit wants to set defensively. Pairing Faulk opposite Aidan Hutchinson would give the Lions a dynamic pass-rushing duo capable of overwhelming offensive tackles.”