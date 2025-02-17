Mina Kimes: Lions Losing Ben Johnson is Very Concerning
The Detroit Lions will enter the 2025 NFL season with a revamped coaching staff, after both coordinators were hired away to become head coaches.
On a recent episode of NFL Live, ESPN analysts discussed what the impact would be of Detroit overhauling its coaching staff.
Mina Kimes indicated Dan Campbell's squad could simply assume the offense would continue rolling, despite having so much talent on that side of the football. However, that approach has not been effective when deployed by other teams.
“The loss of Ben Johnson concerns me. It’s easy to look at this Lions offense, which by the way, they’re not losing many players. Kevin Zeitler is a free agent, Dan Skipper, Tim Patrick, but for the most part they’re running it back. So you could look at them and say, ‘Cool, just hit copy, paste, you’ll be fine.’ That’s what the Philadelphia Eagles did in 2023, and we all remember how that went. Defenses in the NFL are constantly evolving, you have to evolve in response to that," said Kimes. "I think for Detroit, it would be a mistake to think this offense can look exactly like it did with Ben Johnson."
John Morton, who previously served as the Jets offensive coordinator, is now tasked with improving upon Johnson's efforts.
"New offensive coordinator John Morton, you don’t want him to obviously deviate too much from the proven formula and the talent is the talent," Kimes said. "But he also has to show that sort of adjustment in games and over the course of the season for this offense to continue what it’s been.”
Former NFL cornerback Ryan Clark brought up the missed opportunity Detroit had back in 2023, when the team was 30 minutes from appearing in their first Super Bowl.
"That’s why you have to win it when you have the opportunity, when you’re up on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship in the second half. You have to finish when you have the Washington Commanders on your home field and you’re the number one overall seed in the NFC," said Clark. "You have to find a way to win, because now you’ve lost both coordinators who must be great leaders of men as well."
Clark continued, "So, what effect does that have? Also, how do your players that were injured last year that totally decimated their defense, how healthy are they? How much can they play to their potential? Can Kelvin Sheppard find a way get the rush back with a four-man rush with Alim McNeill healthy, with Aidan Hutchinson healthy? What about that back-end? Is Carlton Davis coming back? Amik Robertson, will he be ready from the slot? Can you find a way to better at the backer opposite Alex Anzalone?"
For a team going through a signifcant amount of change, hitting the ground running at OTAs and minicamp is imperative.
"There are so many questions for this team that won 15 games just a year ago. So to me, it’s gonna be very important that they hone in this offseason in OTAs and minicamps," Clark said. "Not only to get those coordinators adjusted, but to get some of those players back healthy and in the rotation ready for September and October next season.”
NFL analyst Dan Graziano expressed the most common sentiment regarding Detroit's offseason needs. Pundits and supporters are hoping general manager Brad Holmes is finally able to add an edge rusher that has the capability of consistently pressuring and sacking the quarterback.
“I do think to the extent that they need to add, if there’s an edge rusher this offseason, you’re gonna probably see the Lions poking around on it," said Graziano. "That’s something they felt they needed even when Aidan Hutchinson was healthy and playing at a high level. So watch out for them on that edge rusher market.”
More from Lions OnSI: