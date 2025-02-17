Darius Slay Claps Back at Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
Cornerback Darius Slay is not sure why so many did not respect the Philadelphia Eagles more, especially after their dominant Super Bowl win.
On the latest "Big Play Slay" podcast, the talented defensive back responded to Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown saying Dan Campbell's squad would win against Philadelphia with a healthy team, and others saying their team is as good as Nick Sirianni's squad.
“I’m just on a rampage now, because this is what it is. After we done won, all I see on the internet is, ‘Oh, we’re this close to the Eagles.’ Our boy in Detroit, I love him, I love St. Brown. I think he’s an amazing receiver. I saw him say, ‘Yeah man, we’ll see what we’d have done with a healthy defense.’ All kind of crazy stuff. Maybe this is what Kansas City used to feel like while everyone’s taking shots at them when they lost," Slay noted. "I feel like the Bills do that to them a lot.
"We took our ass-whooping like a champ and went about our day," Slay commented further. "You didn’t hear us complain about, ‘Oh, the field was slippery,’ nah, we didn’t say none of that s**t. We just took that s**t like a champ because they put their shoes on just like we had to put our shoes on. They were on the same field just like we were on the same field, it wasn’t no big issue. But when we win it’s like this, that. My God, people don’t understand like we were like top-five in every category.”
Slay does not feel any NFL team was even close to the Eagles squad that finished with a 14-3 record and dominated the defending Super Bowl champions on the grandest stage.
“For some teams that say they were close to us, I’m just like, ‘Nah, not the 2024-25 Eagles, no.’ Wasn’t nobody close. That’s why the scores look like the scores when we played teams. I think the closest team to us in this postseason was the Rams," said Slay. "I think the Rams had the best chance of beating us in the whole postseason, in my opinion. Because they was complete, they could get after the quarterback but they couldn’t stop the run as good. They had a great offense and was great at what they did.”
The former Lions cornerback did acknowledge his fondness still for the team that drafted him back in 2013.
“A lot of teams that was saying a lot of stuff — besides Detroit, Detroit showed they — two years ago they did great in the postseason, went to the NFC Championship. This year they didn’t do too well. But Detroit, I’ve got nothing but love for y’all. Don’t get that twisted," said Slay. "Do not get that twisted, I love y’all. I was rooting for y’all all across the board. Only time I don’t root for y’all is when y’all play us. So Detroit, I love you, don’t get that twisted.”
St. Brown expressed on his latest podcast he wanted to play the Eagles to start the 2025 season. The 34-year-old cornerback noted at the conclusion of every season, team's change and make roster moves. He reiterated that 2024 Eagles were a dominant team that was simply too good to lose.
“That team is not going to beat this team. Win, lose or draw, you wake up and you say, ‘Oh yeah, this is what would’ve happened if we would’ve played them last year.’ No, you wouldn’t have, because that’s a different team. So get that out your head," said Slay. "People will say, ‘Oh, we’ll see them next year.’ Well, you’re not gonna see us next year. You’re not gonna see the same team next year, you’re not, you’re f*****g not. People are gonna be gone, people are gonna get money. Free agency coming up, money coming up. It’s not gonna be the same team. But I just had to get that on, too, because y’all have been talking crazy.”