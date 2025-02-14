Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Add Interior Offensive Line Depth
It's time for the fourth Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Over the last week, multiple interior offensive linemen have become trendy selections for the Lions at No. 28 overall.
Let’s take a look now at who the draft pundits have Lions general manager Brad Holmes taking in the first round.
Trade for EDGE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
This trade, involving the No. 28 overall pick, is being projected by the following:
EDGE/linebacker Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
Campbell is currently being projected by the following:
As Parr writes, “Brad Holmes has selected at least one Crimson Tide player in each of the last three drafts. He extends the streak to four with Campbell, who can generate heat off the edge right away and play off-ball linebacker if needed down the road.”
Offensive guard Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
Savaiinaea is presently being mocked by the following:
EDGE Mike Green, Marshall
Green is presently being picked by the following:
The Draft Network (Ryan Fowler)
As Fowler pens, “If there's anyone in the edge class that screams "Dan Campbell type of defender," Mike Green is right up at the top. As good as he is as a pass rusher (59 pressures and 17 sacks in '24) with an advanced repertoire, his ability as a run defender is what moves the needle and is a really underrated part of his game.”
Defensive tackle Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
Nolen is currently being mocked by the following:
Pro Football Network (Brentley Weissman)
As Weissman writes, “The Lions’ defense was decimated with injuries this season, but when healthy, the unit is one of the best in the NFL. Detroit could still use some more juice inside at defensive tackle, and Walter Nolen would be a tremendous fit.
He is a quick-twitched interior rusher who would be a force inside and would also give Aidan Hutchinson more one-on-one opportunities.”
EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State
Tuimoloau is currently being projected by the following:
Pro Football Network (Ian Cummings), WalterFootball (Charlie Campbell)
Linebacker Jalon Walker, Georgia
Walker is currently being projected by the following:
Pro Football Focus (Trevor Sikkema)
As Sikkema writes, “Walker is a bit of a tweener prospect who isn’t as big as an edge rusher yet doesn’t have the natural instincts of an off-ball linebacker. But that could all change with time. He is a young prospect who is very athletically gifted with the explosiveness to hunt mobile quarterbacks and attack the pocket. The Lions could be in on him at the back end of the first round if he is still on the board.”
Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Harmon is presently being mocked by the following:
Offensive guard Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
Jackson is presently being mocked by the following:
The 33rd Team (Kyle Crabbs), CBS Sports (Josh Edwards)
As Edwards says, “In the event that veteran guard Kevin Zeitler moves on this offseason, Detroit will want to add competition with Christian Mahogany and Graham Glasgow for those two starting roles. Donovan Jackson has proven that he can step in at tackle in a pinch, so his presence on Detroit's roster is valuable.”
EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
Sawyer is currently being picked by the following:
Pro Football Network (Owain Jones), WalterFootball, Tankathon
As Jones writes, “Jack Sawyer isn’t the most flexible or bendy edge rusher in this class but offers an NFL-ready skill set, size (6’4” and 267 pounds), physicality, motor, intelligence, and relentlessness. Essentially, he was made in a lab to play for Lions head coach Dan Campbell.
Projecting best as a No. 2 defensive end to pair with a more dynamic pass rusher, Sawyer has a solid arsenal of pass rush moves, an overwhelming bull rush, and is a dominant factor against the run.”