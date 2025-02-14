Seven EDGE Rushers Lions Should Watch at NFL Combine
The NFL released its list of invites to the NFL Scouting Combine, and teams now know which of their early targets will be in attendance.
The week-long event in Indianapolis will be more than just on-field testing, as it also offers teams the opportunity to meet with prospective draftees.
The pass-rush is one area where the Detroit Lions stand to improve, and the team could target a running mate for elite defensive end Aidan Hutchinson in this year's draft.
Here are seven EDGE rushers the Lions should watch at this year's combine in Indianapolis, listed in alphabetical order by last name.
Mike Green, Marshall
Green's stock skyrocketed with a strong performance at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. He displayed exceptional ability during 1-on-1s in practice, and his athleticism was on full display. This was a welcome development for the FBS' sack leader in 2024.
In producing 17 sacks in his final collegiate season, Green showed that he can get to the quarterback with the best of them. The traits are there for him to be a solid pass-rusher at the next level, but there will be questions about his level of competition after playing in the Sun Belt Conference.
The Marshall product has a lean build and is explosive, so he could continue to rise with a strong showing in Indianapolis.
Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
In watching Ivey's tape, what immediately stands out is how well he uses his hands. He's able to counter offensive linemen with a series of counters and can fight off blocks. Often lining up outside the tackles, he's also explosive enough to burst out of a four-point stance and take down a quarterback untouched.
Ivey recorded seven sacks and 40 pressures last season for the Rebels. For all his pass rush ability, he can also play the run well as evidenced by his 82.7 run defense grade via Pro Football Focus.
He lined up outside on most of his snaps in 2024, but because he uses his hands so well he has some versatility to line up inside the tackle. There's plenty to like about his game, and he could wind up being a solid Day Two find that fits Detroit's defensive style.
Landon Jackson, Arkansas
Jackson played in a unique defensive scheme with the Razorbacks, as they like to deploy a three-front with a walked-up linebacker. This led to Jackson playing some lined up over the tackle. He's a physical player with long arms, but there are some concerns about his bend around the edge.
Sometimes, Jackson can be too stiff to get off a block quickly. Still, there's no denying his physicality would fit in Detroit. The combine will provide him an opportunity to put some of those concerns to rest, as a good performance in the testing elements will help his stock.
James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
Early in the year, Pearce was a player who was mentioned by some evaluators as a contender to be picked among the early selections in the draft. That buzz has curtailed somewhat, but he's a pure rusher that is still expected to be a first-round pick.
The Combine will be a big opportunity for Pearce to show off his traits and stake his claim at being the top rusher in the class. He appears incredibly explosive on film, blasting off the line of scrimmage when lining up wide of the offensive tackle.
Pearce recorded 55 pressures this season for the Volunteers and has the ability to be a high-level rusher with some development at the next level.
Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
Stewart is another player who had a great showing at the Senior Bowl. Though he doesn't have the production that some others in the class have, with just 4.5 sacks across three years, there are elements about his game that suggest he'll be plenty good enough at the next level.
The Texas A&M product is a bigger prospect at 281 pounds, and he's able to utilize the size and use it for power. He's explosive off the ball, and with his build he can play multiple positions along the defensive line.
Stewart has room to grow at the position, but his explosiveness and size, there is plenty of potential for a team to work with.
Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss
Umanmielen is an athletic stand-up pass rusher who has exceptional bend around the edge and can really get after quarterbacks. A transfer from Florida, he produced a career-best 10.5 sacks in 2024 with the Rebels.
He played all but one snap lined up on the outside this season, indicating that there may not be a ton of versatility as far as positional alignment goes. However, Umanmielen's got plenty of tricks to keep blockers off balance.
The Ole Miss product has the ability to be a major weapon as a pass rusher, and his athletic ability could lead to him having a big showing in Indianapolis.
Mykel Williams, Georgia
The latest in a long list of recent Georgia defensive standouts, Williams has the pedigree to be a difference maker early in his career. After a Philadelphia defense with multiple Georgia products on the defensive line dominated in the Super Bowl, Williams could be the next in line to be a big time contributor.
Williams is a physical pass rusher who, like Ivey, has good control with his hands and can work his way off of blocks. He has plenty of physical tools and an array of moves to get to the quarterback. He's viewed amongst the best of the crop and will likely help his case in Indianapolis.