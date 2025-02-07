All Lions

Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Address Need at Cornerback

Lions target cornerback position in third mock draft roundup for 2025 draft.

Vito Chirco

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) celebrates after an interception in the second quarter against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) celebrates after an interception in the second quarter against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's time for the third Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Over the last week, the cornerback position has become a popular target for the Lions at No. 28 overall.

Let’s take a look now at who the draft pundits have Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting in the first round.

EDGE Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss

Umanmielen is currently being selected by the following: 

The Draft Network (Justin Melo)

As Melo writes, “The need for an EDGE opposite Aidan Hutchinson is obvious as the Lions' pass rush struggled following his season-ending injury. Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes tend to prefer bigger-body types at the position. Princely Umanmielen checks a lot of boxes, weighing in at a sturdy 265 pounds at the Senior Bowl. Umanmielen is an explosive pass rusher with first-step quickness who totaled a career-high 10.5 this past season.”

Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, Oregon

Harmon is presently being mocked by the following: 

ESPN (Matt Miller), Pro Football Network (Reese Decker)

As Miller explains, “The Lions will have hard decisions to make in free agency with guard Kevin Zeitler and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike both on expiring contracts. But general manager Brad Holmes should beef up the interior defensive line whether Onwuzurike returns or not.”

Defensive back Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame 

Morrison is currently being selected by the following: 

Pro Football Network (Marco Enriquez), Pro Football Focus (Mason Cameron)

As Enriquez pens, “The Lions’ front seven is impressive when healthy, but the secondary was lacking, even if it took a step forward from years past. Benjamin Morrison shows solid fundamentals in defensive back play with good speed and awareness. 

He falls this far in large part due to hip surgery that took him out for the latter part of last season. He lacks elite closing speed, but he is a physical player with great ball skills that should translate well.”

EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M 

Stewart is presently being mocked by the following: 

WalterFootball (Charlie Campbell)

As Campbell expresses, “The Lions could use more rotational edge rush talent and defensive line depth. Plus, Za’Darius Smith, and Josh Paschal will be in the last year of their contracts in 2025. Here’s a rusher to go with Aidan Hutchinson, Smith, and Paschal.

Stewart (6-6, 290) is a big, fast, and strong defensive lineman. In 2024, he had 31 tackles with 1.5 sacks and two passes batted. Stewart had 1.5 sacks in each of the 2023 and 2022 seasons. Stewart has a great skill set with a lot of upside, but he lacks instincts and is very raw.”

EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas 

Jackson is currently being projected by the following: 

The Draft Wire (Curt Popejoy)

Cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State 

Thomas is presently being mocked by the following: 

NFL.com (Lance Zierlein)

EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

Scourton is presently being drafted by the following:

The 33rd Team (Kyle Crabbs)

EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

Sawyer is currently being picked by the following: 

CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson), WalterFootball

More from Lions OnSI:

feed

Published
Vito Chirco
VITO CHIRCO

Vito has covered the NFL and the Detroit Lions for the past five years.  Has extensive reporting history of college athletics, the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Mercy Athletics.  Chirco's work include NFL columns, analyzing potential Detroit Lions prospects coming out of college, NFL draft coverage and analysis of events occurring in the NFL.  Extensive broadcasting experience including hosting a Detroit Tigers podcast and co-hosting a Detroit Lions NFL podcast since 2019. 

Home/News