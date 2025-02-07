Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Address Need at Cornerback
It's time for the third Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Over the last week, the cornerback position has become a popular target for the Lions at No. 28 overall.
Let’s take a look now at who the draft pundits have Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting in the first round.
EDGE Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss
Umanmielen is currently being selected by the following:
The Draft Network (Justin Melo)
As Melo writes, “The need for an EDGE opposite Aidan Hutchinson is obvious as the Lions' pass rush struggled following his season-ending injury. Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes tend to prefer bigger-body types at the position. Princely Umanmielen checks a lot of boxes, weighing in at a sturdy 265 pounds at the Senior Bowl. Umanmielen is an explosive pass rusher with first-step quickness who totaled a career-high 10.5 this past season.”
Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Harmon is presently being mocked by the following:
ESPN (Matt Miller), Pro Football Network (Reese Decker)
As Miller explains, “The Lions will have hard decisions to make in free agency with guard Kevin Zeitler and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike both on expiring contracts. But general manager Brad Holmes should beef up the interior defensive line whether Onwuzurike returns or not.”
Defensive back Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
Morrison is currently being selected by the following:
Pro Football Network (Marco Enriquez), Pro Football Focus (Mason Cameron)
As Enriquez pens, “The Lions’ front seven is impressive when healthy, but the secondary was lacking, even if it took a step forward from years past. Benjamin Morrison shows solid fundamentals in defensive back play with good speed and awareness.
He falls this far in large part due to hip surgery that took him out for the latter part of last season. He lacks elite closing speed, but he is a physical player with great ball skills that should translate well.”
EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
Stewart is presently being mocked by the following:
WalterFootball (Charlie Campbell)
As Campbell expresses, “The Lions could use more rotational edge rush talent and defensive line depth. Plus, Za’Darius Smith, and Josh Paschal will be in the last year of their contracts in 2025. Here’s a rusher to go with Aidan Hutchinson, Smith, and Paschal.
Stewart (6-6, 290) is a big, fast, and strong defensive lineman. In 2024, he had 31 tackles with 1.5 sacks and two passes batted. Stewart had 1.5 sacks in each of the 2023 and 2022 seasons. Stewart has a great skill set with a lot of upside, but he lacks instincts and is very raw.”
EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas
Jackson is currently being projected by the following:
