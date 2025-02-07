Who Voted For and Against Dan Campbell For Coach of the Year
The Associated Press was fully transparent and released the names of voters for NFL Coach of the Year along with other awards handed out at the annual NFL Honors show.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, despite leading his team to 15 wins and dealing with a myriad of injuries to key players, was bested by Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell.
"I put a lot of thought into this season with this team. I thought it had a chance to be a special team. I didn't as much talk about preseason kind of predictions and how I use that to motivate the team. It really wasn't about that," O'Connell said, after winning the award. "It was more about my just belief in our organization, in my belief in our coaches and our players to come together and just try to win one football game, and that was in the opener."
O'Connell continued, "Then it was about trying to win the next one. "I think it's a great example of you need people and you need things to be able to come together and find a way to try to have unique results. It didn’t end the way we want. Back to work we go. But I'm very proud of the team this year and what they were able to accomplish.”
Campbell received 19 first-place votes, while O'Connell received 25 first-place votes.
Here is who gave Dan Campbell a first-place vote among the 50 voters
Pat Kirwan, Tom Silverstein, Doug Farrar, Nate Davis, Charean Williams, Jarrett Bell, Dan Pompei,Dave Birkett, Jonathan Jones, Mike Florio, Charles Robinson, Mike Tirico, Aaron Schatz, Jim Miller, Gary Myers, Sam Monson, Tom Brady, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky.
Here is who gave Kevin O'Connell a first-place vote
Mike Sando, Mike Jones, Armando Salguero, Rich Gannon, Lindsay Jones, Mark Craig, Adam Schein, Vic Carucci, Lorenzo Reyes, Anthony DiGuilio, Jori Epstein, Mike Silver, Nora Princiotti, Pete Prisco, Nick Pavlatos, Tony Dungy, Diante Lee, Bruce Murray, Dianna Russini, Kay Adams, Ira Kaufman, John McMullen, Greg Auman, Tom Curran, Emmanuel Acho.
Others receiving first-place votes
Dan Quinn: Laura Okmin.
Sean Payton: Aditi Kinkhabwala.
Andy Reid: Tedy Bruschi, Reuben Frank, Ben Volin, Chris Simms.