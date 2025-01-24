Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Target EDGE Complement for Hutchinson
It's time for the first Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Over the last week, a myriad of EDGE defenders have become trendy selections for the Lions at No. 28 overall.
Let’s take a look now at who the draft pundits have Lions general manager Brad Holmes picking in the first round.
EDGE Mike Green, Marshall
Green is currently being mocked by the following:
The 33rd Team (Tyler Brooke), CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso), Pro Football Network (Derek Tate)
As Tate writes, “The Detroit Lions’ season may have come to a crashing end, but the team’s roster is still one of the best in the league. One thing the injury to Aidan Hutchinson exposed was the lack of pass-rushing depth that is on the roster, which makes Mike Green out of Marshall a potential option towards the end of the first round.
Green’s great reps against Ohio State (tremendous bend running the arc and a disgusting spin move for a sack) gave us a glimpse of the potential his 6’4’’, 248-pound frame possesses. He has an explosive first step, uncommon lateral agility, and physics-defying bend for an edge rusher, which gives him some real double-digit-sack upside at the NFL level.”
EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas
Jackson is currently being selected by the following:
USA TODAY (Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz)
As Middlehurst-Schwartz writes, “Aaron Glenn's barrage of blitzes could only cover for the Lions' defensive attrition for so long, as the (former Detroit) defensive coordinator's plan came undone when Jayden Daniels calmly dissected the injury-ravaged unit. Reloading on the edge has to be a focus, and the 6-7, 280-pound Jackson should be able to win over Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes with his ability to weaponize his massive reach.”
EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
Scourton is presently being drafted by the following:
Offensive tackle Cameron Williams, Texas
Williams is presently being picked by the following:
The Draft Network (Mason Johnstone)
As Johnstone pens, “Dan Campbell and the Lions staff have moved mountains to build a winning culture, with a team identity rooted in the trenches. With multiple expiring contracts on the offensive line, drafting for the future is a smart move here for Brad Holmes. While Williams is still a developing player, he has the size and ability to be a starting-caliber offensive lineman in the NFL. An environment like Detroit’s will help squeeze out his potential, and I expect him to develop into a solid contributor down the road.”
Cornerback Jahdae Barron, Texas
Barron is presently being selected by the following:
As Crabbs writes, “The Lions will be licking their wounds from this one for quite some time. QB Jared Goff did not play well against the Commanders, but the defense has to be the primary focus. Even when subtracting the Pick-6, the Commanders went through the Lions like a hot knife through butter. They simply lost too many players. And the offseason threatens to interrupt some position rooms. Namely, the only cornerbacks under contract for Detroit in 2025 are Amik Robertson and 2024 rookies Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw. After giving out some monster contract extensions, keeping the talent cost controlled at one of the other premium positions for the next few seasons via rookie contracts would likely be wise for Detroit.”
EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
Sawyer is currently being picked by the following:
FOX Sports (Jason McIntyre), Tankathon
Linebacker James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
Pearce is presently being mocked by the following:
As Kiper pens, “Pearce still needs to build out his 6-foot-5 frame, but his speed could make a difference in Detroit. He mixes up pass-rush moves and gets home to the QB, with 17.5 sacks over the past two seasons.”
EDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU
Swinson is currently being drafted by the following: