Montgomery Calls Gibbs Best RB in NFL: 'Taking Him Against Everybody'
When discussing the superstars on the Detroit Lions, some of the first names brought up are David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. The bruising back and speedy option have become a dynamic combination and a nightmare for coordinators to plan for.
While Montgomery and Gibbs split carries, the duo compliment each other. During the podcast, it was pointed out multiple times. These two play for and fight for each other, and it is clear these two loves their roles in Detroit.
In 2023, Gibbs committef a critical fumble in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. When that happened, Montgomery was the first person to console the young back.
Gibbs has been an electric player early in his career, amassing 2,357 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns over his first two seasons.
Montgomery made no qualms about it, citing Jahmyr Gibbs as the best running back in the league.
“It’s evident Jahmyr is, or, if not, will be the best running back in the league,” Montgomery revealed. “It’s no guess to it. That moment was my opportunity to let him know one, how much I loved him and cared for him as a person, because I know what that can do to people, and two, I needed him to understand that this is small fish to how important he is going to be, to us. And I’ve seen people not be able to shake that stuff. We need Jahmyr. If I were to let him sit there, as a rookie, and fester (on the fumble), I would be letting him down as a teammate and a brother. I’m taking him against everybody, you know what I’m saying?“
Super Bowl window
Recently, the pair addressed the Lions' Super Bowl window during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast.
Montgomery was asked to speak first on it, and the Iowa State product was blunt. At this point, he is sick and tired of being sick and tired. The back wants to bring the Lombardi Trophy home for Detroit.
“I think, ultimately for us, I know my mom used to tell me when I used to do stuff over and over and not listen, she’d get sick and tired of being sick and tired,” Montgomery explained. ”I know we kind of have this standard and expectations of ourselves that we haven’t met yet, and you know, this city deserves it. You get a blue-collar place who have been through the trenches and always been drug through the dirt, it’s their turn and their time now and they deserve it so we are trying to do whatever we can to fulfill that for them.”
Jahmyr Gibbs expanded on this thought, with the main issues cited for coming up short the last two seasons being injuries and discipline.
“The main thing (to get over that hump) is being healthy,” Gibbs said. “Having all of our guys on the field, that will help a lot. Being disciplined, that should take care of everything. We’ve got the players and coaches to do what we want to do. I think being disciplined and keeping everybody healthy is the main thing.”
That is not to say there isn't the personal drive for Gibbs, either. When Gibbs was asked about the mindset of splitting series with Montgomery, and the individual accolades the younger back could get as a solo feature back, he was quick to dismiss it.
Instead, he brought up wanting to win a Super Bowl as the primary goal, no matter the carry count, with Gibbs citing that in previous stops in high school and college, he had yet to win a title.
New Playbook, New Coordinator, Same Expectations and Excitement
One of the main storylines for the Lions is the new pair of coordinators for Detroit, with John Morton now in charge of unleashing “Sonic and Knuckles” on the league. While the offense has had their up and down days, Gibbs was quick to call this team extremely locked in and focused on the end goal for the season.
“We just are so locked in, we got a new playbook and stuff that we are learning,” Gibbs pointed out. “We have up and down days, but today, you see, that was our best day of camp so far, by far.”
Montgomery delved more into this. The former Chicago Bear loves his old OC, the newest Bears coach, but he is extremely cited with Morton holding the reins to the offense.
“I think, naturally, just having a different person, you will have the small, minute, things change,” Montgomery explained. “But Johnny-Mo (John Morton) is completely different from Ben (Johnson). I love Ben, he was incredible, he’s going to do great things in Chicago. But I think Johnny-Mo is (expletive) good too. I’m kinda excited to see how it all shakes out, but if it shakes out the way I think it’ll be, it’ll be good.”