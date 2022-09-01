Skip to main content

5 Questions With Eagles Today: Nate Sudfeld Is Career Backup

Ed Kracz of Eagles Country answers five questions regarding the Detroit Lions' new backup quarterback, Nate Sudfeld.

Ed Kracz covers the Philadelphia Eagles for SI FanNation. He answered five questions heading regarding Detroit's newest backup quarterback, Nate Sudfeld. 

1.) What are the Lions getting in quarterback Nate Sudfeld?

Ed Kracz: A career backup. Probably nothing more, but he is an above-average backup. He does, however, hold the Eagles' single-game record for completion percentage, when he started the regular-season finale in the Eagles' Super Bowl season of 2017. He completed 19 of 23 passes (82.6 percent) against the Cowboys.

2.) Even though he did not see the field much in the past few years, what was he like to cover as a player?

Kracz: He was always very gracious with his time and willing to talk.

3.) Do you think he can be a viable backup for the Detroit Lions? 

Kracz: He certainly has the experience to be successful in that role. I would question if he was needed to play for an extended period, he could be exposed. He has never had to do that previously so maybe he can do it. Just haven't seen it.

nate5

4.) What are his strengths and weaknesses as a passer?

Kracz: He's smart, but not very athletic.

5.) If Sudfeld has to come in and play for Jared Goff for any reason, can he at least be serviceable and not a complete train wreck? 

Kracz: I don't think he would be a train wreck at all. He's been in the league since 2016, so that experience should go a long way. Like I said earlier, not sure you want him starting more than a game or two in relief, but he hasn't done it, so maybe he could.

