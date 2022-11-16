New Bridge Quarterback Lions Should Consider in 2023

The Detroit Lions will have a decision to make on quarterback Jared Goff following the 2022 NFL season.

If the team decides to move on from Goff following the conclusion of this season, $20 million in cap savings would be available to improve the roster.

Paying nearly $30 million on a quarterback for a rebuilding team does not align with how many of the up and coming teams in the NFL have operated.

If general manger Brad Holmes and the coaching staff are not ready to hand over the team to a rookie quarterback from the draft, there is an intermediate option that could buy the team one more season with an experienced quarterback, but at a much more affordable price.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke is a player that overcome a tremendous amount of adversity to get to where he is at.

In 2021, Heinicke signed a 2 year, $4,750,000 contract with the Washington Commanders.

According to ESPN, "the the former undrafted quarterback was sleeping on his sister's couch at this time two years ago before Washington signed him in December 2020."

The Commanders have gravitated towards his resiliency and have embraced his leadership since Carson Wentz went down due to injury.

After this season, the talented signal-caller will become an unrestricted free agent.

"He's been great for us since he's got here, honestly. He plays with no fear, everything's not pretty. He is going to extend plays with his legs and get the tough yards. He is going to get us in the right situations," receiver Terry McLaurin said. "You just feel confident with a guy back there like that. A lot of people want to measure his height, his arm, all those things. You can't measure what's inside of his chest."

Goff will count $30 million against Detroit's cap in 2023. In March, the 28-year-old is due a $5 million roster bonus.