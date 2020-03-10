AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

New Lions Coaching Staff Lack Experience in New Roles

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions officially announced the hiring of five outside members of the coaching staff to go along with the three coaches promoted to their current positions. 

The outside hires include Tony Carter (defensive assistant), Tyrone McKenzie (linebackers coach), Morris Henry (assistant strength and conditioning coach), Ty Warren (minority coaching internship) and Tom Kanavy (assistant strength and conditioning coach).

Ben Johnson was promoted to tight ends coach, Steve Gregory promoted to defensive backs coach and Josh Schuler will be the new strength and conditioning coach.

At the NFL level, the new position coaches and coordinators lack experience in their current roles. 

Only linebackers coach Tyrone Mckenzie has experience in the current position he is in, as he served as the linebackers coach for the Tennessee Titans since 2018.

That is not to say lower-level coaches cannot step up and perform the duties required to assist head coach Matt Patricia.

It is worth noting that 12 of the 22 coaching positions under Patricia will be new in 2020. 

That is a staggering amount of turnover from last season.

Recall, Lions ownership required Patricia to make sweeping changes to the coaching staff and is requiring the team to be in playoff contention in 2020. 

The current regime is heavily under the microscope -- and it lends to speculation that not many experienced coaches would risk coming to Detroit knowing Patricia could be dismissed at any point this upcoming season if things continue to go south. 

The new coaching staff will have to gel quickly if the team is to improve to the degree required by management.

Related

Should Lions Target Safety Karl Joseph in Free Agency?

Kenyan Drake Is on Lions' Radar, But Contract Demands May Be Too High

How Would Lions Utlilize CB Jeff Okudah?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions Fan Tweets Darius Slay "Honor Your Damn Contract and Shut Up"

Lions fan expresses that cornerback Darius Slay should honor the terms of his current contract with the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Kenyan Drake Is on Lions Radar, But Contract Demands May Be Too High

Detroit Lions tried to acquire running back Kenyan Drake last season. Is he a realistic acquisition at this time?

John Maakaron

by

MercilessMANG

How Would Lions Utlilize CB Jeff Okudah?

Read how the Lions could utilize Jeff Okudah if he were selected by the team in the first round of NFL draft

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Should Lions Target S Karl Joseph in Free Agency?

Our Logan Lamorandier opines on whether or not the Lions should target S Karl Joseph in free agency

Logan Lamorandier

2017 Redraft: Lions Should Have Selected T.J. Watt and George Kittle

Bob Quinn's 2017 Draft is turning out to be quite disappointing. Read what could have been done differently

John Maakaron

Pros and Cons of Lions Pursuing CB Chris Harris

Many NFL analysts expect Detroit to pursue veteran cornerback Chris Harris this offseason. Read the pros and cons of acquiring Harris

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

All Lions: Why Pro Days Are Important

Here is a look at the latest Detroit Lions news from around the web this weekend

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions Land Chase Young and Isaiah Simmons in Blockbuster Mock Draft

Detroit is aggressive in the latest mock draft to select premier defensive players

John Maakaron

by

WhyNotNow

Draft Profile: Boston College RB AJ Dillon

Our Vito Chirco profiles former Boston College RB AJ Dillon in his latest draft profile

Vito Chirco

by

EVOSTYLE

Why Derrick Brown's Poor Combine Workout Should Concern Lions

Read why some draft analysts are questioning Derrick Brown's NFL potential following his combine workouts

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain