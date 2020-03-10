New Lions Coaching Staff Lack Experience in New Roles

The Detroit Lions officially announced the hiring of five outside members of the coaching staff to go along with the three coaches promoted to their current positions.

The outside hires include Tony Carter (defensive assistant), Tyrone McKenzie (linebackers coach), Morris Henry (assistant strength and conditioning coach), Ty Warren (minority coaching internship) and Tom Kanavy (assistant strength and conditioning coach).

Ben Johnson was promoted to tight ends coach, Steve Gregory promoted to defensive backs coach and Josh Schuler will be the new strength and conditioning coach.

At the NFL level, the new position coaches and coordinators lack experience in their current roles.

Only linebackers coach Tyrone Mckenzie has experience in the current position he is in, as he served as the linebackers coach for the Tennessee Titans since 2018.

That is not to say lower-level coaches cannot step up and perform the duties required to assist head coach Matt Patricia.

It is worth noting that 12 of the 22 coaching positions under Patricia will be new in 2020.

That is a staggering amount of turnover from last season.

Recall, Lions ownership required Patricia to make sweeping changes to the coaching staff and is requiring the team to be in playoff contention in 2020.

The current regime is heavily under the microscope -- and it lends to speculation that not many experienced coaches would risk coming to Detroit knowing Patricia could be dismissed at any point this upcoming season if things continue to go south.

The new coaching staff will have to gel quickly if the team is to improve to the degree required by management.

