NFC North Roundtable: Lions' Case to Win Super Bowl
The Detroit Lions took over first place in the NFC North with their thrilling win over the Minnesota Vikings.
While the Lions currently hold the top spot, every team in the division still has high hopes. It's the only division where all four teams have winning records, and each of them are firmly in the playoff picture.
Here's a look at where the NFC North teams stand heading into Week 8, with input from OnSI publishers around the division.
Rankings: Lions, Vikings, Packers, Bears
Week 8: Lions vs. Titans (1 p.m. Sunday, Ford Field)
State your team's case for the Super Bowl: When the Lions are humming on offense, they are one of the toughest units to stop in the NFL. Jared Goff has been playing at an MVP level, and the players around him are emerging as among the best in the league at their positions. He’s comfortable behind a strong offensive line and has the ability to dice up defenses.
The biggest key to victory in Week 8: Not letting up. The Lions are on some kind of roll heading into this game against the struggling Titans. Against a team that has already begun to sell ahead of the trade deadline, not having an emotional let down after two big wins is paramount. Games against Green Bay and Houston loom on the horizon, but they cannot afford to look past a Tennessee team that is struggling. — John Maakaron, Lions OnSI.
Week 8: Vikings at Los Angeles Rams (8:15 p.m. Thursday, SoFi Stadium)
State your team's case for the Super Bowl: The Vikings have a high-end defense, strong offense and a kicker who doesn't miss. Those ingredients have fueled wins over three contenders in the 49ers, Texans and Packers, and they nearly took down the juggernaut Lions. The upcoming schedule isn't difficult and it won't be a shock if the Vikings are 12-2 or 13-1 with three weeks left in the regular season. That could yield home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. If Sam Darnold doesn't fall flat on his face, the 2024 Vikings could go the distance.
The biggest key to victory in Week 8: Don't let Cooper Kupp eat them alive over the middle of the field. Detroit handled Minnesota's blitz and Jared Goff picked the Vikings apart, often finding open receivers over the middle of the field. The Vikings won't have inside linebacker Blake Cashman on Thursday night so that could be a problem area again, and Kupp is the master of finding holes in the coverage. Another key will be scoring touchdowns. Minnesota's offense has found the end zone just three times in the past 10 quarters. — Joe Nelson, Vikings OnSI.
Week 8: Packers at Jaguars (1 p.m. Sunday, EverBank Stadium)
State your team’s case for the Super Bowl: It’d be easy to look at last week’s victory over Houston as good fortune. The Texans were down four starters on defense and their elite receiver, Nico Collins, yet forced the Packers to kick a last-play field goal. However, the Packers have multiple ways to win games. Of course, Jordan Love can throw it and Josh Jacobs can run it. But the defense, a barrier to so many potential Super Bowl runs since their last championship in 2010, is why Green Bay won last week. The C.J. Stroud-led Texans finished with 55 net passing yards.
The biggest key to victory in Week 8: Protecting Jordan Love. Jacksonville has a good one-two punch of edge rushers with Travon Walker (six sacks this year) and Josh Hines-Allen (17.5 sacks last year). The secondary, however, has been a train wreck. Jacksonville has allowed a league-worst passer rating with 16 touchdown passes and one interception. With Green Bay’s multitude of receiving threats, there should be plenty of options – so long as Love has time to find them. — Bill Huber, Packers OnSI.
Week 8: Bears at Commanders (4:25 p.m. Sunday, Northwest Stadium)
State your team's case for the Super Bowl: The Bears have been playing close to Super Bowl level defense since last season and it continues with 12 straight opponents failing to score more than 21 points. Their cornerback-linebacker-edge rusher combination is the key with Jaylon Johnson-either T.J. Edwards or Tremaine Edmunds and Montez Sweat. A Super Bowl run would require Caleb Williams to stay on his current upward path and the offensive line to solidify blocking the run and pass for divisional play and the playoffs.
The biggest key to victory in Week 8: Containment. If their defense is facing Jayden Daniels, they need him kept in the pocket. Andrew Billings and Gervon Dexter can't let Daniels step up and take off with the ball. If it's Marcus Mariota, the same is true as Mariota runs just as much, just not as successfully. He had 11 runs last week in relief of Daniels. Playing plenty of zone is a way to combat a running QB and the Bears are among the best at this. — Gene Chamberlain, Bears OnSI.