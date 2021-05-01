NFL Analyst: 'Sneaky Detroit Is Crushing This Draft'

The Detroit Lions are no willing to anchor themselves to a certain position or area of need when targeting players in the NFL Draft.

General manager Brad Holmes clearly stated following Day 2 that the Lions are looking for as many good football players that he can possibly find.

"We get players that we love. We get players that we're excited about," he said. "We don't say, 'We have to get this defensive lineman. We got to get this nose tackle because those are the positions that we need.' No, we just get football players that we're really excited about and that we're hot on. That's what it boils down to."

Prior to selecting cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu, Detroit allocated it's first three selections on players who will battle in the trenches.

NFL analyst Benjamin Allbright tweeted his approval of the strategy Brad Holmes and Co. have utilized the first two days of the draft.

"Sneaky Detroit is crushing this draft too."

This noticeable change in strategy has not gone unnoticed by supporters who have been pleasantly surprised by the notion of the Lions actually building a football team from the inside out.

Day 3 kicks off on Saturday afternoon and barring any trades, Detroit will possess one selection in the fourth-round (No. 112 overall) and one selection in the fifth-round (No. 153 overall).

Picks made so far in 2021 NFL Draft:

Round 1, Pick 7 -- Oregon OL Penei Sewell

Round 2, Pick 41 -- Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike

Round 3, Pick 72 -- North Carolina State DT Alim McNeill

Round 3, Pick 101 -- Syracuse CB Ifeatu Melifonwu

Detroit's two remaining draft picks for 2021:

Round 4, Pick 7 (112 overall)

Round 5, Pick 9 (153 overall)

