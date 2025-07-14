NFL Coaches, Scouts Praise Lions QB Jared Goff
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is again among the highest-ranked quarterbacks in the National Football League.
In a recent ESPN poll of NFL executives, scouts and coaches, the 30 year-old was ranked as the eighth-best quarterback, just ahead of Jalen Hurts and Baker Mayfield.
A veteran defensive coach praised the former No. 1 overall pick for being one of the best pure passers in the league.
"He's developed into one of the game's best pure passers," a NFC defensive coach explained. "He doesn't turn the ball over like he used to. He's a reliable quarterback with a real arm. He's not just a dropback passer who makes s--t happen. He's become more than that."
Among his many strengths, it was highlighted that Goff excels against pressure and was the top quarterback in play-action sets. He was able to complete 75.4% of his play-action passes for 1,978 yards and 15 touchdowns, both tops in the league.
"He's improved in his ability to reset his feet and deliver the ball accurately, and it's changed his career," an AFC scout told ESPN. "The coaching staff in Detroit gave him a greater sense of calm in the pocket, and he's capitalized on it."
Goff was able to excel working with former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The current Bears coach was able to craft an offense and in-game calls that highlighted the strengths of the Lions offensive leader.
Now, John Morton is tasked with building upon the foundation to help Goff and the Lions win a Super Bowl.