The Detroit Lions announced two roster moves ahead of their Week 18 game against the Green Bay Packers.

The team announced on Saturday afternoon it is temporarily elevating running back Jermar Jefferson and cornerback Jarren Williams from the practice squad.

Over the span of the last four games, the Green Bay Packers have relied upon the run in order to move the football.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed this week that defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs has been instrumental in the team being able to stop the run and on Sunday must have his best performance this season.

More: Lions-Packers Preview with Packer Central

“He’s extremely important, and I kind of feel like every week, you talk about the run game, it always starts inside," said Campbell. "Everything for us starts inside and works its way out, because if those guys don’t do their job, then all the strain starts to go out on the guys who that’s not necessarily what they’re able to do a full game of, whereas, man, Buggs and (Alim McNeill) Mac, I feel like those two guys are linked.

"They’re always going to be linked, and it all starts with them. They’ve got bang a way in there, they’ve got to hold the point, they’ve got to be violent. But, to your point, Buggs needs to have a big game," Campbell continued. "He needs to have a big game. Like to me, he needs to have one of the biggest games he’s had all season. He needs to have a better game than he had last week, because they are running it. And, they’ve got a one-two punch with these backs."