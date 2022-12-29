Q&A: Jerry Jacobs Say Aaron Glenn 'Brought the Anger Out'

Despite being out of action earlier this year rehabbing from a torn ACL, Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs remained connected with his teammates and his coaches.

“Jerry does a good job just being around all the time, trying to stay really connected with football. Like, he’s always out there, he’s always in meetings," safeties coach Brian Duker said. "It’s very important to him. He attacks rehab the same way he attacks the playbook and all those things.”

Since his injury that cut short his rookie NFL season, Jacobs has been all-in, forging a path to return and contribute this season.



“He’s a guy since the time he had the injury and began his rehab, that we’ve had to push him away at times to give him a break,” Dan Campbell said earlier this season. “He has been relentless in his process to get better, and he’s been all-in.”

Here is the conversation that Jacobs had with All Lions, discussing the team's reaction to their recent loss to the Panthers, assessing his play and playing for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

*Questions and responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

Q: The team is coming off a tough loss Saturday to the Carolina Panthers. How long does it take you personally to get over a tough game?

A: Really, the weekend. I just let the weekend -- I soak on it, just watch film and see what I can do better and help the team out. Probably just the weekend, then we can move on and start on the next week.

Q: What was your assessment of what happened against the Panthers?

A: Man, I just felt like we started a little slow. We just weren’t tackling like we’re used to and everybody wasn't getting to the ball. Just wasn’t on the same page as a defense and when it comes to the run game, we’re better than that. So, it just felt like everybody was on different paths in that game.

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Q: Can something like that be a wake-up call? There are two games left in the season, and when that happens, does it feel like if you don’t play at a high level it can happen any given Sunday?

A: Yes sir. Man, that’s any week, any week it can be like that. But that was a major wake-up call, just because we were on a roll. I felt like that actually hit us in the face, like, 'Hey, any week it can be like this.' You didn’t see how we practiced but we were real good today. Everybody got to the ball, everybody was punching and no catches. So yeah, that was a major wake-up call for us.

Q: Tell me about what Wednesday’s practice was like. Saturday was a tough performance, but there are still good things ahead for this team.

A: Right now, we talked about it today. Today was the last day to even soak on that. So, we moved on to this week. We’re just trying to be positive, everybody getting to the ball and just trying to create turnovers so our offense can score. We didn’t get none this last week so we’re just trying to be better, because we’ve had turnovers every week these past eight weeks. We’re just trying to get back on that roll.

Q: How are you feeling about your game up to this point in the season?

A: I feel like I can do the little things better in my man coverage, but as far as being back out there this early in my rehab process, it’s a blessing. I’m really happy with how I’m playing, but I’m a little tough on myself. I feel like I could do some things better. But honestly, to be back out there, probably not 100 percent, 90 percent or something like that, I’m feeling good.

Q: When you look back and watch the film, what are you proud of accomplishing this year?

A: Just trying not to give a touchdown up. Usually when guys come back from rehab, they don’t really trust their knees or nothing like that, so just trusting my knee and being out there and putting in 100 percent. Not trying to give up a touchdown. Everybody’s gonna get a catch every now and then, but giving up a touchdown, that’s something I’m not trying to do.

Q: What are your thoughts on playing the Bears this upcoming Sunday?

A: Yes sir, man, it’s gonna be a great one. On New Year’s, we got our shape back from last week, we’re gonna put that behind us. But yeah, Justin Fields man, we’ve got to slow him down, I think we’ll be able to come out with a victorious win.

Q: What is it like playing for Aaron Glenn? As a former cornerback, he brings a unique perspective to his position as a defensive coordinator. He’s a tough coach, but says a lot of good things about the young players like yourself?

A: He’s a great guy, man. I don’t know, when I hear him talk, it’s so different. Today, he brought the anger out because he said today was gonna be the last day we talked about it. But once he brought the anger out and explained to us what we need to do better, I felt it, like I really felt him. So when I say coach-wise, he’s really player-wise too. He brings that player-wise onto us and I just felt everything and where he’s coming from. He’s a hard-working man, he wants everything to be perfect which, you know, it’s not always going to be like that. But that’s what he stands by. He just wants everybody to get to the ball, be hungry. He’s got that dog in him and I love it.

Q: Is it fair to call him ‘firm but fair’?

A: Yeah. Real firm. Real firm.