Predictions: Packers-Lions

Vito Chirco

It's the end of the season. The Packers have something to play for and the Lions do not.

It will be a loud at Ford Field, but that is only because Packers fans will take over Detroit's field. Mercifully, this season is coming to an end. Packers 30, Lions 24

Logan Lamorandier

It's hard to believe it's already the final week of the NFL regular season -- and yet the Lions only have three wins.

With an unbelievable number of players on injured reserve, the Lions appear like a team playing in the preseason.

Meanwhile, the Packers are fighting for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Green Bay has the better roster and more to play for this week. Packers 30, Lions 16.

Adam Strozynski

Sunday will mark the end of another clunker of a season under Detroit Lions General Manager Bob Quinn. That being the case, the Packers and Lions are heading in the opposite directions. Both will be playing for something Sunday.

Green-Bay has a chance to clinch a first-round bye with a win, and they could end up with home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. They must win and the 49ers must lose to the Seahawks.

Detroit is working on securing a top three draft pick to help bolster a mediocre roster in 2020. Detroit has lost eight games in a row and could finish with the second-worst record in the NFL if they lose and Washington defeats Dallas.

The Lions will lose, as Green-Bay has too much at stake. With the loss, Detroit will finish with their worst record since finishing 2-14 in 2009.

Packers 31, Lions 17.

Lance Caporossi

Week 17 signals the end of the regular season for the Detroit Lions.

I would love nothing more than for David Blough to end his career with a win. He deserves to go out on top.

For the Detroit Lions to win, Aaron Rodgers would have to be kidnapped at halftime. As badly as I want the Lions to win, I’m taking the Packers in this game. I hope I’m wrong. Packers 28, Lions 17.

John Maakaron

This one is "For The Pick." Show up, play bad defense and walk off the field losers of nine straight.

The Lions finish the season 3-12-1. Packers 34, Lions 24.

