Predictions: Lions-Broncos

Vito Chirco

Drew Lock rebounds from a porous Week 15 performance against the Chiefs in which he completed only 45 percent of his passes, and in the process, the Broncos rout the Lions. Broncos 31, Lions 14.

Logan Lamorandier

As the Lions keep sending players to the injured reserve, their chances of winning keep going down.

Running back Kerryon Johnson will return from injured reserve, but the Lions haven't missed him all that much with the emergence of Bo Scarbrough.

The Broncos aren't anything special, but they are still quite a bit better than the roster the Lions are currently fielding. Broncos 26, Lions 16.

Adam Strozynski

The Detroit Lions have one win on the road this season and playing in Denver is never an easy task.

The Lions are also playing for draft position at this point in the season, while Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is playing to show he is worthy of being next year's starter.

Lions drop another one on the road and improve that draft position as we go into full tank mode. Broncos 27, Lions 10.

Lance Caporossi

The Detroit Lions will head to mile high to play the Denver Broncos, in what might be the most meaningless game on Sunday.

For the Lions to pull out a win, they’ll have to do something they’ve struggled to do all season. That’s get some pressure on Drew Lock, forcing him into bad throws that could create turnover opportunities for the defense.

Secondly, get the run game going and limit how much David Blough throws the ball. Please no more 43 pass attempt games from him. Broncos 28, Detroit Lions 16.

John Maakaron

It's Christmas time. Do some shopping or pull up your laptop and overspend on stuff from Amazon.

The Lions will suit up and play a meaningless game Sunday on the road. Read about the loss on SI Lions Maven afterwards.

Broncos 27, Lions 19.

