LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Predictions: Lions-Broncos

John Maakaron

Vito Chirco

Drew Lock rebounds from a porous Week 15 performance against the Chiefs in which he completed only 45 percent of his passes, and in the process, the Broncos rout the Lions. Broncos 31, Lions 14.

Logan Lamorandier

As the Lions keep sending players to the injured reserve, their chances of winning keep going down. 

Running back Kerryon Johnson will return from injured reserve, but the Lions haven't missed him all that much with the emergence of Bo Scarbrough. 

The Broncos aren't anything special, but they are still quite a bit better than the roster the Lions are currently fielding. Broncos 26, Lions 16.

Related: Matt Patricia Says Lions Will Be Smart with Kerryon Johnson

Adam Strozynski

The Detroit Lions have one win on the road this season and playing in Denver is never an easy task.

The Lions are also playing for draft position at this point in the season, while Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is playing to show he is worthy of being next year's starter.

Lions drop another one on the road and improve that draft position as we go into full tank mode.  Broncos 27, Lions 10.

Lance Caporossi

The Detroit Lions will head to mile high to play the Denver Broncos, in what might be the most meaningless game on Sunday. 

For the Lions to pull out a win, they’ll have to do something they’ve struggled to do all season. That’s get some pressure on Drew Lock, forcing him into bad throws that could create turnover opportunities for the defense. 

Secondly, get the run game going and limit how much David Blough throws the ball. Please no more 43 pass attempt games from him. Broncos 28, Detroit Lions 16.

John Maakaron

It's Christmas time. Do some shopping or pull up your laptop and overspend on stuff from Amazon. 

The Lions will suit up and play a meaningless game Sunday on the road. Read about the loss on SI Lions Maven afterwards.

Broncos 27, Lions 19.

Additional Reading

5 Questions with Chad Jensen of SI Broncos Maven

Lions Are Prepared to Play in the Altitude in Denver

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Detroit Lions Write Open Letter to Fans

John Maakaron

Lions address 2019 season in open letter to fans

Matt Patricia Says Lions Will Be Smart with Kerryon Johnson

John Maakaron

RB Kerryon Johnson was activated Saturday and is available to play against Broncos

5 Questions with Chad Jensen of SI Broncos Maven

John Maakaron

Chad Jensen from SI Broncos Maven previews Week 16 Lions-Broncos game

Dear Jim Caldwell, I'm Sorry

John Maakaron

Former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell was not appreciated enough during his time in Motown

Lions are Prepared to Play in the Altitude in Denver

John Maakaron

Matt Patricia explained the importance of hydration and rest ahead of road game in Denver

Detroit Lions Wishlist

rachelmariesports

Watch the latest video from Rachel Marie as she explains her Detroit Lions wishlist!

Potential Lions Cap Casualties for 2020

Logan Lamorandier

Our Logan Lamorandier takes a look at some potential cap casualties heading into 2020

Lions Nab Auburn's Derrick Brown in Latest Mock Draft

Logan Lamorandier

Lions go all-defense route in Lamorandier's latest three-round mock draft

ESPN Analyst Trey Wingo Questions Firing of Jim Caldwell

John Maakaron

Trey Wingo questions if Jim Caldwell was treated fairly by Detroit Lions

Lamorandier: Lions CB Darius Slay Deserves To Be a Pro Bowler

Logan Lamorandier

Our Logan Lamorandier explains why Darius Slay deserves to be a Pro Bowler