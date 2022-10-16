NFL Writer Lists Cornerback Detroit Lions Could Trade For

The Detroit Lions are hoping the return of cornerback Jerry Jacobs can aid in turning around the struggles of the secondary.

Through five games, the entire defense has struggled to execute at a high level, as the statistical numbers opposing offenses have put up against Aaron Glenn's defense have been staggering.

Sitting with a record of 1-4, many NFL analysts and pundits have started to explore what moves general manager Brad Holmes could make to improve the talent level on the roster.

NFL draft writer Eric Edholm recently explored notable players who should be on the move before the trade deadline expires.

A player on the Seattle Seahawks roster who has been a healthy scratch three of the past four weeks is cornerback Sidney Jones.

Frustrated with his role, the 26-year-old cornerback has seen his playing time evaporate, as Tariq Woolen and Mike Jackson have leaped ahead of him on the depth chart.

"Despite entering the NFL back in the 2017 draft, Jones is still just 26 years old. He has a base salary of $1.6 million, which makes him easier to trade," Edholm explains. "Plus, Jones plays a premium position at which several teams could be seeking help in the coming weeks.

"The Lions are a team badly in need of corners, and Jones played well in an injury-abbreviated 2020 under then-Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash, now Detroit's defensive line coach. Depending on whether the Lions think they're in contention, they could be a possible team of interest."

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Jones in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has also had stints with the Jaguars and Seahawks in his six-year career.

This year's NFL trade deadline falls on November 1st.