Nine Takeaways From Initial Lions 2025 Roster
The Detroit Lions have cut their training camp roster down to 50 players, and have three spots to work with ahead of the regular season.
On the NFL's deadline for cutting training camp rosters down to 53 players, Detroit pared the roster down even further. As a result, general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have the opportunity to do some work in adding to the roster in the coming days.
The Lions also made a pair of moves in the early hours Wednesday, trading wide receiver Tim Patrick to the Jaguars and signing free agent safety Daniel Thomas.
Here are nine takeaways from the initial Lions roster for the 2025 season.
Room to work
The most glaring takeaway from the Lions' cut process is the fact that they only kept 50 players on Tuesday. This is unquestionably a surprise, but could also be an indication that Holmes and company have something in the works with the three available spots.
Last season, the Lions claimed linebacker Trevor Nowaske as their only move on the waiver wire. The team is 28th in waiver priority this year, so it will be difficult to get the best available young talent. As a result, perhaps the Lions elect to retain some of their veteran talent that they cut on Tuesday or add experienced free agents.
Biggest surprise cut
One of the more shocking decisions the Lions made on Tuesday was to waive defensive end Ahmed Hassanein with an injury settlement. The sixth-round pick out of Boise State suffered what has been deemed a pectoral injury against the Miami Dolphins, but the decision to part ways with him is still quite surprising.
Part of the decision is the NFL only allowing teams to designate two players for return after being placed on injured reserve, and as a result the Lions did not want to use a slot on the rookie.
As a result, the young defender will hit the waiver wire. While his injury could prevent teams from claiming him, as he'd have to go on their active roster, he is ineligible to return to the Lions until after the duration of his injury settlement.
No UDFAs make roster
For the first time in Dan Campbell's tenure as head coach, the Lions did not keep a single one of their 2025 undrafted free agents. Detroit had multiple candidates who looked close to making the team, but in the end the front office elected to not keep any.
Wide receiver Jackson Meeks and defensive linemen Keith Cooper are both among the top candidates from the group to be retained should they pass through waivers. The decision to not stash any of the UDFAs for developmental purposes is an indication of the overall strength of the roster in the fifth year of the Holmes and Campbell era.
Za'Darius Smith watch?
The Lions and veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith have been linked throughout the offseason, even with the team releasing the veteran prior to free agency. Both sides have expressed interest in a reunion, albeit to varying degrees.
With the Lions only carrying three true defensive ends on their roster in its initial form, the defensive end position will no doubt be a position of interest. Smith knows the scheme, and appeared to have more to give after notching eight sacks a season ago.
TeSlaa time
The Lions appear to have plenty of confidence in third-round wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. Holmes and the front office demonstrated this by trading veteran Tim Patrick to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Patrick had missed the previous two seasons prior to 2024 with significant injuries, but played a big role for Detroit's offense as the third receiver last year behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. However, TeSlaa had a superb preseason and as such had passed the veteran on the depth chart.
As a result, the Lions are turning to their younger option with the regular season right around the corner. After an excellent preseason, TeSlaa will be forced to step up early in his NFL career.
Light on EDGE
As mentioned, the Lions kept just three true edge rushers in Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport and Al-Quadin Muhammad. Young pass-rushers Nate Lynn and Isaac Ukwu were both cut after having strong camps.
Even if it's not Za'Darius Smith, the Lions could look to add help for their pass-rush. There will be several enticing options available, particularly young players on the waiver wire. Josh Paschal will also be an eventual option, but he is out at least the first four games after being placed on the Non-Football Injury list.
New swing tackle
Another of the Lions' more surprising cuts was offensive lineman Dan Skipper, who started five games for the team last year and was utilized primarily as an extra tackle in jumbo packages. Skipper had become something of a folk hero after his role in a controversial ending in the 2023 loss to Dallas.
With Skipper out, the Lions appear to be turning to Jamarco Jones as their swing tackle for the time being. Giovanni Manu, the team's 2024 fourth-round pick, hasn't shown enough to make the team confident in giving him significant game action.
As a result, Jones will likely get first dibs at being the extra tackle. Detroit could elect to bring Skipper back on the practice squad with the ability to elevate him for up to three games.
Allen wins backup job
The Lions officially moved on from 2023 third-round pick, as Hendon Hooker was waived after losing the competition for the backup quarterback job. Kyle Allen earned the role with a strong preseason, and will be the guy behind Goff.
There are some intriguing options available who could be competitors for Allen, including Kyle Trask, Tommy DeVito and Kedon Slovis. However, Allen has shown enough to give the team plenty of confidence in the event of an injury to Jared Goff.
Former UDFA makes good on second chance
Kingsley Eguakun didn't make the Lions' roster as an undrafted free agent, but the team was intrigued enough by his performance to keep him on the practice squad and retain him on a futures contract when the offseason begin.
Eguakun made good on his opportunity, as he cracked the Lions' first roster of 50 players for the 2025 season. With the injury to Frank Ragnow, he offers some young depth behind starter Graham Glasgow, and over time could develop as an overall interior player.