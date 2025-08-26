All Lions

Detroit Lions Waive Ahmed Hassanein With Injury Settlement

Lions add several players to injury lists as part of final cuts.

Christian Booher

Detroit Lions defensive end Ahmed Hassanein (61) practices during OTA at Performance Center in Allen Park
Detroit Lions defensive end Ahmed Hassanein (61) practices during OTA at Performance Center in Allen Park / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
As part of their roster moves ahead of the regular season, the Detroit Lions placed several players on injury lists.

Detroit had multiple players on the PUP list for the duration of camp, including Alim McNeill, Malcolm Rodriguez and Miles Frazier.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike was announced to have a season-ending ACL injury and was placed on reserve/PUP early in the year.

Per NFL rules, teams are allowed to place a maximum of two players on injured reserve with the designation to return as part of the post-training camp roster cutdown process.

Players placed on injured reserve, physically unable to perform or the non-football injury lists must miss the first four games of the regular season before they are eligible to return.

Detroit already had five players on injured reserve. Players placed on injured reserve prior to the start of the regular season are out for the year unless released by the team with an injury settlement. In that case, those players are eligible to sign with a new team right away but must wait the duration of the settlement before returning to the Lions.

Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw suffered a season-ending shoulder injury and had surgery, while 2025 seventh-round pick safety Dan Jackson had his season ended by a leg injury during training camp. Offensive linemen Justin Herron and Colby Sorsdal and tight end Kenny Yeboah were also placed on injured reserve during the preseason.

Sixth-round draft pick Ahmed Hassanein has been waived with an injury settlement. He could be back once healthy, and once the settlement period has cleared.

PLACED ON RESERVE/INJURED

LB Ezekiel Turner

WAIVED WITH AN INJURY SETTLEMENT


EDGE Ahmed Hassanein

Released

DL Myles Adams
OL Trystan Colon
WR Tom Kennedy
OL Netane Muti
LB Anthony Pittman
OL Dan Skipper
WR Malik Taylor

Waived

EDGE Mitchell Agude
CB Luq Barcoo
WR Ronnie Bell
OL Gunner Britton
DL Keith Cooper Jr.
CB Allan George
LB DaRon Gilbert
S Erick Hallett II
QB Hendon Hooker
TE Zach Horton
RB Deon Jackson
OL Zack Johnson
WR Jakobie Keeney-James
S Ian Kennelly
EDGE Nate Lynn
DL Brodric Martin
WR Jackson Meeks
CB D.J. Miller
OL Mason Miller
OL Michael Niese
S Morice Norris
TE Gunnar Oakes
CB Tyson Russell
RB Jacob Saylors
TE Steven Stilianos
S Loren Strickland
EDGE Isaac Ukwu
CB Nick Whiteside

PLACED ON RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

OL Miles Frazier
DL Alim McNeill
LB Malcolm Rodriguez

PLACED ON RESERVE/NON-FOOTBALL INJURY

EDGE Josh Paschal

