All Lions

Detroit Lions Initial 2025 53-Man Roster

Here is who initially made the cut to make Detroit Lions 2025 roster.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91), center, warms up ahead of the Houston Texans game
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91), center, warms up ahead of the Houston Texans game / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared at his final media session ahead of the official cutdown what the couple days leading up to key roster decisions are like for him and general manager Brad Holmes.

“You’ve got to do it, right? It’s something you have to do. It’s something that has to be done, and you want to do it as respectfully as you can," Campbell said. "You don’t want to lie to the player, you just tell them straight up, and it’s hard. But it’s the right way to do it. We do that, Brad and I met last night, and so we’ll try to do most of everything today. Hopefully by the end of the day there could be a couple we don’t get to, maybe last minute or tomorrow."

Campbell continued, "It is what it is. Look, there’s nothing easy about it. It’s worse on them than it is us. I mean, it’s hard on us, but there’s no woe is me here. I feel sorry for those guys, but at the same token, this is what I’d tell them, ‘Man, use this as fuel and move on to the next step of this.’ Whether it’s another team or it’s another shot at it. Whatever that is, attack the next day and don’t let it shake your confidence.”

Here is the initial Detroit Lions 2025 53-man roster. The initial list features 50 players.

Quarterbacks (2)

Jared Goff, Kyle Allen

Cut: Hendon Hooker

Running back (4)

Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montomery, Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki

Cut: Jacob Saylors, Deon Jackson

Wide receivers (6)

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick, Kalif Raymond, Isaac TeSlaa, Dominic Lovett

Cut: Ronnie Bell, Jakobie Keeney-James, Tom Kennedy, Jackson Meeks, Malik Taylor

Tight ends (3)

Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra

Cut: Zach Horton, Gunnar Oakes, Steven Stilianos

Injured Reserve: Kenny Yeboah

Offensive line (9)

Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker, Christian Mahogany, Tate Ratledge, Graham Glasgow, Giovani Manu, Kayode Awosika, Kingsley Eguakun, Jamarco Jones

Cut: Gunner Britton, Trystan Colon, Zack Johnson, Mason Miller, Netane Muti, Michael Niese, Dan Skipper

Physically Unable to Perform: Miles Frazier

Injured Reserve: Colby Sorsdal, Justin Herron

Edge defenders (3)

Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, Al-Quadin Muhammad

Cut: Mitchell Agude, Ahmed Hassanein (with an injury settlement), Nate Lynn, Issac Ukwu

Non-football injury list: Josh Paschal

Defensive tackles (6)

DJ Reader, Tyleik Williams, Pat O’Connor, Roy Lopez, Chris Smith, Mekhi Wingo

Cut: Myles Adams, Keith Cooper Jr., Brodric Martin

Physically Unable to Perform: Alim McNeill

PUP Reserve: Levi Onwuzurike

Linebackers (6)

Jack Campbell, Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Grant Stuard, Trevor Nowaske, Zach Cunningham

Cut: Anthony Pittman, DaRon Gilbert

Physically Unable to Perform: Malcolm Rodriguez

Injured Reserve: Ezekiel Turner

Defensive backs (8)

Terrion Arnold, DJ Reed, Amik Robertson, Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph, Rock Ya-Sin, Avonte Maddox, Khalil Dorsey

Cut: Luq Barcoo, Allan George, Erick Hallett, Ian Kennelly, D.J. Miller, Morice Norris, Tyson Russell, Nick Whitside, Loren Strickland

Injured Reserve: Ennis Rakestraw, Dan Jackson

Specialists (3)

Jack Fox, Jake Bates, Hogan Hatten

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News