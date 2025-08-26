Detroit Lions Initial 2025 53-Man Roster
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared at his final media session ahead of the official cutdown what the couple days leading up to key roster decisions are like for him and general manager Brad Holmes.
“You’ve got to do it, right? It’s something you have to do. It’s something that has to be done, and you want to do it as respectfully as you can," Campbell said. "You don’t want to lie to the player, you just tell them straight up, and it’s hard. But it’s the right way to do it. We do that, Brad and I met last night, and so we’ll try to do most of everything today. Hopefully by the end of the day there could be a couple we don’t get to, maybe last minute or tomorrow."
Campbell continued, "It is what it is. Look, there’s nothing easy about it. It’s worse on them than it is us. I mean, it’s hard on us, but there’s no woe is me here. I feel sorry for those guys, but at the same token, this is what I’d tell them, ‘Man, use this as fuel and move on to the next step of this.’ Whether it’s another team or it’s another shot at it. Whatever that is, attack the next day and don’t let it shake your confidence.”
Here is the initial Detroit Lions 2025 53-man roster. The initial list features 50 players.
Quarterbacks (2)
Jared Goff, Kyle Allen
Cut: Hendon Hooker
Running back (4)
Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montomery, Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki
Cut: Jacob Saylors, Deon Jackson
Wide receivers (6)
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick, Kalif Raymond, Isaac TeSlaa, Dominic Lovett
Cut: Ronnie Bell, Jakobie Keeney-James, Tom Kennedy, Jackson Meeks, Malik Taylor
Tight ends (3)
Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra
Cut: Zach Horton, Gunnar Oakes, Steven Stilianos
Injured Reserve: Kenny Yeboah
Offensive line (9)
Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker, Christian Mahogany, Tate Ratledge, Graham Glasgow, Giovani Manu, Kayode Awosika, Kingsley Eguakun, Jamarco Jones
Cut: Gunner Britton, Trystan Colon, Zack Johnson, Mason Miller, Netane Muti, Michael Niese, Dan Skipper
Physically Unable to Perform: Miles Frazier
Injured Reserve: Colby Sorsdal, Justin Herron
Edge defenders (3)
Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, Al-Quadin Muhammad
Cut: Mitchell Agude, Ahmed Hassanein (with an injury settlement), Nate Lynn, Issac Ukwu
Non-football injury list: Josh Paschal
Defensive tackles (6)
DJ Reader, Tyleik Williams, Pat O’Connor, Roy Lopez, Chris Smith, Mekhi Wingo
Cut: Myles Adams, Keith Cooper Jr., Brodric Martin
Physically Unable to Perform: Alim McNeill
PUP Reserve: Levi Onwuzurike
Linebackers (6)
Jack Campbell, Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Grant Stuard, Trevor Nowaske, Zach Cunningham
Cut: Anthony Pittman, DaRon Gilbert
Physically Unable to Perform: Malcolm Rodriguez
Injured Reserve: Ezekiel Turner
Defensive backs (8)
Terrion Arnold, DJ Reed, Amik Robertson, Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph, Rock Ya-Sin, Avonte Maddox, Khalil Dorsey
Cut: Luq Barcoo, Allan George, Erick Hallett, Ian Kennelly, D.J. Miller, Morice Norris, Tyson Russell, Nick Whitside, Loren Strickland
Injured Reserve: Ennis Rakestraw, Dan Jackson
Specialists (3)
Jack Fox, Jake Bates, Hogan Hatten