'No Excuses': Jack Campbell Part of Deep Linebackers Unit
Against the Indianapolis Colts, the Detroit Lions defense featured a revamped group of linebackers led by Jack Campbell.
Veteran Alex Anzalone and Derrick Barnes are out of action for the foreseeable future, leaving Campbell, Malcolm Rodriguez, Trevor Nowaske, Ben Niemann, Ezekiel Turner and David Long to step up and execute at a high level.
Detroit's defense stifled the Indianapolis Colts' offense, resulting in running back Jonathan Taylor only rushing the football once in the second half.
Taylor finished Week 12 with a season-low 35 yards on 11 carries. Detroit was able to keep him under wraps thanks to a strong all-around effort by the linebackers, as six players played at least 10 snaps at the position on Sunday.
“I would just say, it all started with eye discipline and everyone doing their job. I feel like everyone did a good job. Now we’re just moving on to the next week, next opponent," Campbell told Lions OnSI after practice Monday. "It’s a division opponent, it’s a division opponent, it’s big, Thanksgiving game. Excited for that, but yeah, feel like we did a good job. Just need to keep learning and improving. Little things, just little, little things but they’re gonna pay off as we get later in the season. So we did a good job. Just gotta move on and continue to do it.”
Detroit's defense has understood the "next man up" mentality and have still performed well all season despite losing many talented starters.
“I feel like, yeah, next man up. No excuses," said Campbell. "I feel like the room as a whole did a good job. Just need to continue to push it. Just continuing to improve on the little things. Zeke Turner, I’ll mention him and David Long, did a good job stepping in there. We’ve just got a bunch of good guys that want to learn and want to get work. That’s really all you need at the linebacker position.”
Detroit's second-year linebacker keyed on making sure his communication with the defense was effective, as his task was to relay the defensive call from the sidelines to his teammates.
“My mindset didn’t really change. Just being who I was, and I’m gonna continue to do that no matter what happens. Going out there, playing with high effort, making sure I communicate at a high level and just make sure everyone’s on the same page," Campbell said. "That’s my number one job and that’s what I’ll continue to do.”
Both Campbell and Malcolm Rodriguez earned a game ball this week.
“It’s awesome. Malcolm’s just such a good person, such a good human being," said Campbell. "So when he gets to go out there, the things that he does are just awesome. Again, just the linebacker room is an amazing place to be so we’ve just got to keep that up and just keep pushing.”
Dan Campbell indicated during his weekly radio interview the former first round pick "didn't bat an eye" when tasked with stepping up for the injured Anzalone.
"Jack got another game ball too. Just cause he didn't get it in the big room where everybody sees doesn't mean — he played that well," Dan Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket Tuesday. "Which honestly, we expected him to play well. He didn't bat an eye. He went in there, he was physical. Got the calls in. Was good in coverage. Look, he and Rodrigo played lights out on Sunday."
Short week preparation
Recovery is of the utmost importance for the Lions' roster this week, as they are facing the Chicago Bears on short rest.
“Recovery’s at a premium. Just doing everything with recovery in mind. And again, mentally, taking mental reps at walkthroughs too. Even if you’re not in, just watching the reps," Campbell said. "And when you are, just working your technique. I know it’s only my second year in the league, but I feel like most Thursday games are won with good fundamentals and high energy. That’s usually the teams that win it. Just focusing on that, and when you get out to walkthrough, work on all that stuff.”
Despite the Bears losing five straight games, the Lions understand just how much talent their division rival features on both sides of the football.
“I feel like they’ve got a dynamic offense. Honestly, they’ve got just a lot of different threats. They’ve got playmakers like our offense, I feel like at all levels. The quarterback, he’s very talented. Running back’s very talented, tight end is very talented," Campbell said. "And then you’ve got a bunch of receivers who are very talented as well. But it’ll be a great challenge, but we’re excited to go out there and compete. The Bears, I think they’ve lost a couple games in a row but you go back and watch, every single game they’re in it til the final seconds. They’re fighting the whole game, so it’s gonna be a challenge.”
When asked what he felt he excelled at and what he could still work on, Campbell noted, “I feel like I did well communicating and making sure everything was on the same page. One thing that I can improve upon is making plays, making big plays. I feel like I was close on a couple, but just making them.”