Notable: What Commanders Are Saying about Detroit Lions
The Lions are set to battle with the Washington Commanders Saturday night in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Here is a collection of quotes from members of the Commanders, including quarterback Jayden Daniels and head coach Dan Quinn, leading up to the postseason contest.
On Detroit's defense:
“Yeah, good defense. They get their hands on the ball, obviously, with (Detroit Lions safety) Kerby (Joseph) and well, I call him BB, but (Lions safety) Brian Branch. Obviously, up front what they could do, create pressure, play some man coverage because they trust their guys on the outside. It's going to be a challenge for us.”
On going back to Detroit for first time since the 2024 NFL Draft:
“I mean, it's awesome. It's something where my dreams became reality. And, I (get) to go back and play a playoff game there against a very good team. It's just nothing but a blessing.”
On pre-snap communication with a loud environment like Detroit:
“Yeah, I mean, just kind of getting on the ball, getting set, not really just moping around. So, we have time to see the defense, to see if we need to make a check or we need to communicate protection, stuff like that. So, it kind of just goes with our urgency and how we approach the line of scrimmage each and every play.”
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn
On the benefits of having an aggressive gameplan against Detroit:
“I would say the risks are doing things that you don't normally do on a consistent basis. So, that would feel, what's the word? Like if you're trying things that you've never really done before, that would be a risk. Every game has, ‘What do we have to do to win this game?’ And so, not all of those are the same. So, when you put all three of the units together and the coaches together, they also have a connection to say, this has to happen, this has to happen for us to play well, but we don't put one side, ‘Hey, you got to do this and you're on your own.’ It's always all connected.”
On what he and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. will take from their matchup against Detroit last season:
“We definitely wanted to watch it. And so, you can take some things about play-calling, featuring players, but it is different year to year. They've had a fantastic year, just utilizing guys in different ways. The production, I think, is what just absolutely jumps out to you for different players. And so, sometimes you may see one player just absolutely off the charts, but when it's spread so much, that's a big difference. And, that's what makes their offense such a unique challenge.”
On how Commanders punter Tress Way and Lions punter Jack Fox can impact the game:
“Well, I think the field position is the critical part of it, and how does that look as you're changing field position? Both these guys can really hit the long ball to change the field position or to drop one inside the 10-yard line. And so, the field position to me is a big piece of this. The average drive starts, and those two certainly are at the upper echelon of what they do. So, like you said, maybe it's not the volume, but the success of the times that it’s done, (on) both sides.”
On what he's seen from Detroit that doesn't pop up on the stat sheet:
“They've got a lot of stats, that's a good one to ask. I would say the play style doesn't show up on a stat sheet, but you can see it and feel it, in terms of the physicality that they play with, the aggressive nature that they play with. Not just a fourth-down attempt, although they're the highest, but just challenging people. They play a lot of man-to-man. They're aggressive, so that doesn't show up on the stat sheet. But, you do see it when you watch them play. And, we certainly have a lot of respect for that. All three phases, there's a real edge and a toughness about them.”
Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.
On the biggest challenge Detroit's offense poses:
"They test your discipline. I think (Lions offensive coordinator) Ben (Johnson) does a really nice job of understanding coverages. He understands horizontal spacing as well as vertical spacing. He understands the responsibility of every player, and he's going to test the discipline of those players and our coverage. And so, you have to be where you're supposed to be and let your eyes be true. And if you don't, he's going to take advantage of it. And then they have really good players, they have nine (Jameson Williams) and 26 (Jahmyr Gibbs), have real speed. And so, they're going to try to get matchups, they're going to try to do those things. And then you have 14 (Amon-Ra St. Brown), he's just a great receiver inside, outside, can do it all. So, they're just a good football team.”
On how Jared Goff has evolved since he first saw him and what makes Goff effective in Detroit's offense:
“Well, like I said, I think what makes him effective is the understanding from the play call, or from Ben (Johnson), of how to test people's discipline. Goff is a talented man. He can throw from the pocket, he can throw deep inside and outside. He has all the tools. But, their scheming, their eligibles make them very difficult. And then he's a smart player.”
On Detroit's interior run game:
“Well, they know how to move people, and they do a nice job of it. They can gap scheme; they can do the mid bounce. They have different types of runs that they can run inside, and they just lean you. They'll go 30-plus runs on multiple games where they're just going to lean on you. And then they make you soft because as soon as you start overplaying that, here comes the leak play, here comes this play, here comes the screen. So, you just have to play discipline ball all the way through.”
On Detroit's success on fourth down and whether that changes the way he will call the defense:
“Yeah, sometimes, depending on where you are on the field, third down becomes second down because you stay in your second-down type calls. Because, ‘Hey, they're going to go for it on fourth down. And so, they're more apt to run the ball than most people would be on third down sometimes. So, you have to get there. But, for us going forward, that's Kliff's (offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's) job. If we don't get it, we'll go out there and stop them. But, for them going forward, that's the only mindset is that, hey, when after we get the third-down stop, I tell my guys, ‘Hey, don't run to the sideline. Let us tell you if you need to come to the sideline, I have another call ready to go.’”
Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury
On Detroit's defensive front:
“Yeah, they've done a tremendous job. I've been really impressed. I know some of the numbers don't look as good as they may want, but when you consider the injuries and the things that have happened to them, it's pretty amazing what they've done. And, I thought their best performance was the last time they were out against Minnesota, they were dominant. Whoever they put in plays hard, they're disciplined and they make you earn every inch. And so, that's a credit to (Lions defensive coordinator) Aaron (Glenn) and (Detroit head coach) Dan (Campbell) and the culture they have going there.”
On the challenges and opportunities going against Aaron Glenn:
"Yeah, I mean, he's going to get you, you just got to stay within yourself. I think sometimes you can become an emotional play-caller if you will, and ‘Oh, God, we got to make this up.’ And you just know with his scheme, there's going to be times that they win and they get you and you're going to have some negative plays. But, you’re going to have a chance because they'll take risks to hit some big ones as well. And, I think just staying in your pocket and not trying to force stuff, not getting out of your comfort zone and rhythm because they've hit you on a few things. But, he's done a tremendous job with that group. Like I said, to have the injuries they've had and still play (at) the level they're playing at right now has been really impressive.”