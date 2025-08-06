Notebook: Former Lions Safety Suspended, Suh Visits
A former Detroit Lions safety has been handed a suspension from the NFL.
Tracy Walker III, who played for the organization from 2018-23, has been suspended 12 games by the NFL as announced Wednesday. No reason was immediately given for his suspension, per the NFL transaction wire.
The Lions drafted Walker in the third-round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Louisiana, and he became a significant part of their secondary. After appearing in all 16 games in his rookie season, Walker started 12 games in his second year and totaled 103 combined tackles.
He was once again a rotational player in his third season, starting seven of his 15 appearances. In 2021, he would start all 15 of his appearances and record 108 combined tackles, one interception and one sack.
For his efforts, Walker signed a three-year, $25 million contract extension to remain with the team at the end of his rookie contract. However, he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in just the team's third game of the 2022 season, which paved the way for Kerby Joseph to take over as a starter in the secondary.
Walker would appear in all 17 of the Lions' games in 2023, but with Joseph ascending and the team signing C.J. Gardner-Johnson, he was limited to mostly special teams work. The Lions released him prior to free agency that offseason, and he signed with the San Francisco 49ers.
The Louisiana product spent last season on the 49ers' practice squad, and is currently a free agent.
Suh returns to Detroit
Former Lions star Ndamukong Suh was present at the Lions' Wednesday practice, wearing a media credential for his new podcast 'No Free Lunch.'
The recently retired defensive tackle spent the first five seasons of his career in Detroit, where he was the 2010 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and a three-time First Team All-Pro selection.
However, his tenure with the Lions did not end on the best of terms, as he left to sign a big contract with the Miami Dolphins. Suh has been open about the fact that he believes he should've been paid what the team wound up paying quarterback Matthew Stafford, and he made note of his rocky relationship with the organization at the end of his tenure.
“(We) were talking about it last nigh. First time back in this building since I was kicked out, for lack of better words," Suh said, via the Detroit Free Press. "But yeah, it’s always a warm welcome when I come into the city, which is like a breath of fresh air."
Suh stated that he took a pay cut on his rookie contract to accomodate for Stafford, and that the organization told him he would get the money back on his next deal. When the time came, he gave the Lions an opportunity to match the contract he was going to sign with the Dolphins at the time.
Ultimately, the organization did not choose to pay up. He went on to play eight more seasons across four different organizations, including a 2020 season with the Buccaneers in which he won the Super Bowl.
"And really the most upsetting piece was that, when I look back and reflect on that, I remember vividly, just left church and my agent called me and he's like, 'We got a done deal, exactly what you want in Miami. What do you want to do with Detroit?'" Suh explained. "And I said, 'Give them an opportunity to match, even though I'll take less money because of taxes and all those particular pieces going into it, I want to give an opportunity to match.'"
Holmes' confidence in Tate Ratledge
There appears to be a winner in the Lions' center position battle.
After Tate Ratledge took first-team reps early in camp, Graham Glasgow has done the bulk of the work in recent days and appears to be the favorite to be the team's starting center.
This decision is linked to Glasgow's veteran experience at the position, while Ratledge is a rookie who played exclusively guard in college.
Speaking with 97.1 The Ticket, general manager Brad Holmes said that Ratledge will still get center reps at times, and the team has confidence in his ability to play the position, but the overall scope of work required may be too much for the incoming rookie to handle right away.
“We started off with Tate, giving him a lot of reps at center, and he still can do it," Holmes said. "But I think, just really as we work through these combinations, I feel like in all fairness, Graham and his experience in the offense being at that position — it’s a lot. As you know, that’s a lot. And Tate can handle it, but I think early on with him back at guard, but he’s still gonna get some reps at center.”