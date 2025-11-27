Lions Week 13 Inactives List Include Key Offensive Players

The Detroit Lions officially released their list of players who are inactive against the Green Bay Packers.

On Wednesday, the team ruled out safety Kerby Joseph, center Graham Glasgow, defensive end Josh Paschal, wide receiver Kalif Raymond and tight end Brock Wright.

Others ruled inactive include defensive linemen Tyler Lacey and Mekhi Wingo.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold has cleared concussion protocol and will return to action after missing the past two games.

Earlier in the week, Dan Campbell expressed the Packers were entering the game on Thanksgiving playing at a high level.

“Okay, Green Bay. Here we go. We’ve got three days. They’re playing good football. They’re winning. Finding ways to win, really good defense, a potent offense. Coach (Matt) LaFleur’s done a good job out there. I mean those guys are, they’ve been playing at a high level, and they’ve got a good roster," said Campbell. "(Micah) Parsons and (Rashan) Gary coming off the edge, (Devonte) Wyatt in the middle and (Colby) Wooden.

"The backers, I know (Packers linebacker) Quay (Walker)’s hurt right now but (Edgerrin) Cooper’s coming on. And (Cornerback Keisean Nixon) Nix got hurt last week but he’s been playing at a high level. (Packers safety Xavier) McKinney’s a good safety," Campbell added. "I mean they’ve just got a really good defense. (Defensive coordinator Jeff) Hafley’s got them humming, scheme is difficult. Those guys rally, they run, they hit. It’s disruptive, they make you earn everything you get."

Even though wideout Jayden Reed will not play against the Lions this week, the Packers' offense features key weapons in running back Josh Jacobs and wideout Christian Watson.

"Offensively, it starts with (Jordan) Love. I mean he's just dynamic, gives his guys a chance, plays with poise, processes defense pressure quickly, sees the field very well and gives his guys a chance to make the play," said Campbell. "And we’ll see if Jacobs plays, probably will. So, we know what kind of back he is. He’s a hell of a back. O-line’s playing good together.

"And then these receivers - they’ve got a whole crew of receivers out there. (Packers WR Christian) Watson, (Jayden) Reed is probably going to be back. He’s a dynamic receiver," Campbell commented further. "We’ll have some big play threat down the field, speed and (Romeo) Doubs. So, it’s a good crew. It’s a really good team. But we’re looking forward to this. We’re looking forward to this a lot. And short week, our place, Thanksgiving and division rivalry and here we go, man.”

Lions' Week 13 Inactives List

#GBvsDET inactives presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/UYxzsCarwd — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 27, 2025

More from Detroit Lions OnSI