Notes: Exploring Lions UDFA's Guaranteed Money
The Detroit Lions have a talented crop of undrafted free agents battling to make the final roster.
Heading into training camp, the team currently has seven members of their original class still on the roster making an effort to earn a spot on the team. Detroit has parted ways with two players they signed initially, as tight end Caden Prieskorn and cornerback Gavin Holmes have both been waived.
Additionally, the Lions have added two new players to the mix in defensive lineman Keith Cooper Jr. and tight end Luke Deal. In Deal's case, he signed a three-year UDFA deal that does not have any guaranteed money.
Some players, like wide receivers Jakobie Keeney-James and Jackson Meeks, have received hefty guarantees. Meanwhile, North Dakota State offensive lineman Mason Miller is on the lower end with $30,000 guaranteed.
Here is a breakdown of the guaranteed money each undrafted free agent receives upon signing with the Lions, via Lions Wire.
WR Jakobie Keeney-James: $254,000
WR Jackson Meeks: $220,000
DL Keith Cooper Jr.: $145,000
TE Zach Horton: $100,000
RB Anthony Tyus III: $75,000
RB Kye Robichaux: $50,000
S Ian Kennelly: $40,000
OL Mason Miller: $30,000
