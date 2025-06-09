Former Lions Safety Feels 'Highly Disrespected' by Eagles
Former Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner wants to prove the Philadelphia Eagles made a mistake moving on from him after winning a Super Bowl.
In March, the 27-year-old and a 2026 sixth-round draft pick were traded to the Houston Texans for offensive guard Kenyon Green and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick.
The veteran defensive back understood the business decision, but still felt disrespected by the Eagles organization.
"I feel highly disrespected, but it's a business," Gardner-Johnson told NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. "Never was an All-Pro or Pro Bowl! Never! Led the league in interceptions. What more do you want? People say, 'He's a hazard, he's this, he's that.' I never been no hazard, bro. They got no real issues on me.
"That black ball ain't going to work on me, because I got me a ring. I got me one. I got three more championships in me," Gardner-Johnson continued. "I'm probably going to win the next three. I'm going to get me another Super Bowl this year. Just watch."
Gardner-Johnson expressed he felt used by the coaching staff and defensive coordinator Vic Vangio.
“Just don’t do them young guys like y’all did me,” Gardner-Johnson shared on social media. “I was a test dummy for them, so now they can be like my ”scheme" work, or did my skill set make it work. 100. I had 0 issues. Ppl had issues with me, so, yeah, let the salary cap be the excuse."
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans expressed excitement at the opportunity the AFC South squad has to work with a player with Super Bowl experience.
“A lot of Philly people want to know, I should be asking you guys,” Ryans told reporters at the annual owners meetings. “You guys are upset he left, so I’m excited to get him. I feel his passion for the game, his love for football, it jumps off the tape. I’m excited to work with him. I’m excited to see what he brings to our team. You’re talking about a guy now with Super Bowl experience.”