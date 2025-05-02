All Lions

Notes: Lions Showdown Against Eagles No. 2 Ranked NFL Game

Why pundits are excited about Lions' matchup with Eagles.

John Maakaron

The NFL schedule release is just under two weeks away, and as a result intrigue is building for what the Detroit Lions' 17-game slate will look like in 2025.

Detroit's division title in 2024 means that they will play a first-place schedule, drawing several playoff teams from a year ago. One of those teams is the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

That matchup, which will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, is one of the most anticipated games on the entire NFL schedule. In a recent ranking of the top 10 games on the schedule, the Lions and Eagles matchup ranked second behind only the AFC Championship rematch between Kansas City and Buffalo.

"It's the matchup we didn't get last postseason. The Lions and the Eagles were the clear-cut two best NFC clubs during the regular season, but then Detroit failed to win a playoff game while Philly romped to the Lombardi Trophy," Patra wrote. "Changes happened, as they do every year for every team -- including Detroit losing both of its coordinators and Philly saying goodbye to its OC and some defensive pieces -- but the key players remain to provide an excellent show of two NFC powers."

Because the Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions, they will play in the first NFL game of the regular season. The Lions played in that game two years ago, and could be a prime candidate to do so once again.

In fact, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said on his podcast that he hopes the teams will square off in the opener this upcoming season.

"Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown has already stumped for this game to be the season opener," Patra explained. "Regardless of where on the calendar it falls, we should be in for a heavyweight bout between a ﻿﻿﻿Jared Goff﻿﻿﻿-led explosive offense and the home runs of ﻿﻿﻿Saquon Barkley﻿﻿﻿."

Here is a collection of Lions headlines on May 2.

1.) Bengals on SI examined latest draft rumor involving Lions possibly trying to trade up for Shemar Steward in the draft.

2.) MLive's 'Dungeon of Doom' podcast recapped the Lions' performance in the 2025 draft.

3.) Boise State defensive coordinator Erik Chinander explained why he believes Ahmed Hassanein will be a good fit for Detroit's defense in an interview with the Detroit Free Press.

4.) After signing an extension that made him the NFL's highest-paid safety, Kerby Joseph spoke to FOX 2 to discuss his new deal.

John Maakaron
