Notes: What Makes Aidan Hutchinson Excel?
The Detroit Lions have one of the NFL's elite edge rushers in third-year defender Aidan Hutchinson.
Last season, Hutchinson emerged as a dominant force from a pressure perspective. He managed 11.5 sacks and over 100 pressures, providing a big chunk of the team's production in this area as the team finished in the bottom half of the league in sacks.
Brett Kollmann, host of Bootleg Football and The Film Room, conducted a deep dive on what makes Hutchinson so successful in a recent video essay on his YouTube channel. In the video, Kollmann used clips of games from 2023 to explore how Hutchinson works with strength and power to allow him to beat offensive linemen.
"Typically, an elite pass-rusher is going to account for 25-to-30 percent of the total pressure count for his team's defensive line, including both their edge rushers and their interior rushers," Kollmann explained. "But Hutchinson was all the way up at 38.2 percent. That's a massive, massive number."
Kollmann also analyzes how Hutchinson attacks offensive linemen as well as making comparisons to players who have had similar play styles in the past, such as Dwight Freeney.
"We're not just talking about one of the most durable defensive linemen in the NFL," Kollmann said. "We're also talking about one of the most efficient, one of the most explosive and one of the most versatile as well."
Here are other headlines surrounding the Lions ahead of their second preseason game.
