Chiefs Plan to Play Starters First Half. How Should Lions Respond?
The Detroit Lions have a dilemma heading into their second preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
According to reports, the Chiefs are planning to play their starters, including star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for the first half at home against Detroit.
Detroit had originally planned to conduct a scrimmage in the final practice open to fans. This would've served as the replacement for game action this weekend.
Unfortunately, a rash of injuries to players including Terrion Arnold, Carlton Davis, Ennis Rakestraw and Jahmyr Gibbs in recent days forced Dan Campbell to change his plans.
The team did not don pads and instead conducted a routine practice, with team and individual periods designed to get starters a good amount of reps.
The Lions should not fall into the trap of matching Reid's strategy of playing starters Saturday.
With such high expectations, Detroit should use the game as an opportunity to evaluate how those lower on the depth chart compete and execute against one of the league's best teams.
Players like Kindle Vildor, Brandon Joseph, Steven Gilmore in the secondary can gain valuable experience matching the efforts of one of the game's best signal-callers.
Detroit can ill-afford to lose a key skill-player on offense or defense in a game that is essentially meaningless.
While the depth on Detroit's roster has improved, they have already lost multiple players to season-ending injuries, including wideout Antoine Green.
Detroit's top units competing against each other in practice on a daily basis should be sufficient for Campbell and the coaching staff to withhold key contributors from appearing in Week 2 of the preseason.