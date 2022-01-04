Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Rumor: Jim Harbaugh Might Be Tempted to Leave Michigan to Return Back to NFL

    Talk has been increasing that Jim Harbaugh might be on his way out at Michigan.
    Author:

    Last season, Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh took a significant pay cut to remain with the program. 

    One year later, after securing a division and Big Ten title, rumors are circulating that Harbaugh could be on his way out at Michigan, following his team's disappointing 34-11 loss in the Orange Bowl. 

    According to The Athletic, "Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL. “I think it’s real,” said one source this week when asked about the possibility of Harbaugh being interested in heading back to the NFL."

    One team that could heavily pursue Harbaugh are the Oakland Raiders

    It may be tough to turn down a lucrative, long-term deal, as Harbaugh has ties to the organization. 

    The 58-year-old former NFL quarterback started his coaching career with the Raiders back in 2003. 

    Recommended Lions Articles

    brown5

    Antonio Brown Memes Featuring Detroit Lions Emerge Following Buccaneers Ordeal

    The memes continue to surface featuring Antonio Brown!

    rodgers5

    Detroit Lions Are 2.5-Point Underdogs against Green Bay Packers

    The Detroit Lions will be slight home underdogs when they play the Green Bay Packers this Sunday at Ford Field.

    penny5

    Two Detroit Lions Rookies Disappoint against Seattle Seahawks

    Dan Campbell provided an honest assessment on two rookies who play on defense during his weekly radio appearance on 97.1 The Ticket.

    Also, Harbaugh is friends with Raiders owner Mark Davis -- who could persuade  the current Wolverines coach to work with quarterback Derek Carr to take his game to the next level. 

    “No big deal. Attacking each day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind as always,” Harbaugh said when asked about his salary being cut. “Didn't really mean anything to me. It's just money. Big deal.”

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    harbaugh5
    News

    Rumor: Jim Harbaugh Might Be Tempted to Leave Michigan to Return Back to NFL

    just now
    brown5
    News

    Antonio Brown Memes Featuring Detroit Lions Emerge Following Buccaneers Ordeal

    33 minutes ago
    rodgers5
    News

    Detroit Lions Are 2.5-Point Underdogs against Green Bay Packers

    2 hours ago
    penny5
    News

    Two Detroit Lions Rookies Disappoint against Seattle Seahawks

    5 hours ago
    campbell5
    News

    Dan Campbell Admits 'Big Learning Curve' Calling Plays While Managing a Game

    6 hours ago
    sewell5
    News

    Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker, Austin Bryant Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    23 hours ago
    lions5
    News

    Dan Campbell Reveals What Disappointed Him in Blowout Loss to Seahawks

    Jan 3, 2022
    USATSI_17444961_168388382_lowres
    News

    Lions Need to Build Around Amon-Ra St. Brown with No. 1 Receiver

    Jan 3, 2022