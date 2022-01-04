Rumor: Jim Harbaugh Might Be Tempted to Leave Michigan to Return Back to NFL
Last season, Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh took a significant pay cut to remain with the program.
One year later, after securing a division and Big Ten title, rumors are circulating that Harbaugh could be on his way out at Michigan, following his team's disappointing 34-11 loss in the Orange Bowl.
According to The Athletic, "Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL. “I think it’s real,” said one source this week when asked about the possibility of Harbaugh being interested in heading back to the NFL."
One team that could heavily pursue Harbaugh are the Oakland Raiders.
It may be tough to turn down a lucrative, long-term deal, as Harbaugh has ties to the organization.
The 58-year-old former NFL quarterback started his coaching career with the Raiders back in 2003.
Also, Harbaugh is friends with Raiders owner Mark Davis -- who could persuade the current Wolverines coach to work with quarterback Derek Carr to take his game to the next level.
“No big deal. Attacking each day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind as always,” Harbaugh said when asked about his salary being cut. “Didn't really mean anything to me. It's just money. Big deal.”
