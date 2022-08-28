The Detroit Lions' defensive line has performed well all throughout training camp.

General manager Brad Holmes set out to revamp the unit, beginning last season, when he invested two high picks on defensive linemen.

The same occurred in 2022, as the front office invested more high draft picks to bolster one of the team's weakest units.

In the Lions' preseason finale, without two of its starters along the defensive line, the unit held its own against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Both Aidan Hutchinson and Charles Harris have made plays all throughout training camp.

In the first quarter, both were able to draw holding penalties by the Steelers, which derailed their drive. Left tackle Dan Moore Jr. was unable to handle the bull rush of both, and was called for a pair of holding penalties.

Unfortunately, Detroit quarterback Tim Boyle, who earned the start, struggled to accomplish much of anything positive.

Similar to how he has performed all camp, Boyle never really established consistent rhythm, and then turned the football over.

Before being pulled early in the second quarter, Boyle threw an ugly pass right to Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton, who then returned it to the Lions' 19-yard line.

David Blough replaced the struggling backup on the next offensive series.

It was highlighted on the television broadcast that the original goal was for Boyle to play the entire first half. However, he was pulled after the offense struggled mightily.

Detroit will be forced to play on defense when the second half begins. It trails the Steelers, 16-0, at halftime.

Notes

On offense, Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift did not suit up. On defense, Michael Brockers and Alim McNeill did not play.

Boyle finished the first half with a quarterback rating of 6.8.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah had really solid coverage against Steelers second-round pick George Pickens in the red zone.

Devin Bush thwarted Detroit's effort on fourth down early in the second quarter. On fourth-and-1, running back Justin Jackson failed to gain the first down, as Bush found his way into the backfield.