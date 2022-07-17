On This Date: Michigan Panthers Won USFL Championship Game

On this date 39 years ago, the Michigan Panthers secured the United States Football League's first championship by earning a 24–22 victory over the Atlantic Division champion Philadelphia Stars.

Quarterback Bobby Hebert, who went on to have a 12-year career in the NFL, connected with wideout Anthony Carter on a 48-yard touchdown reception with 3:11 remaining in the fourth quarter, which ended up being the deciding score.

Hebert was eventually named the game's MVP, tossing for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

The Panthers' 1983 season, including the playoffs, resulted in 13-2 overall record.

Hebert still holds the USFL’s career passing mark, as he tossed for 13,137 yards and 81 touchdowns.

“The Michigan fans, they have always embraced me," Hebert said, via The Athletic. "When I was with the Saints, fans came down to tunnel (at the Pontiac Silverdome) and they had Panthers jerseys on. They’re a lot like the South, where football is a priority.”

Here is a look at Detroit Lions news and notes that found their way on the internet this weekend.

HBO Max clarified how streamers can watch "Hard Knocks" just shortly after it begins at 10 pm on August 9.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff was better than ex-signal caller Matthew Stafford in one statistical category in 2021. FanSided has that story.

LionsWire noticed that cornerback Jeff Okudah is showing off his vertical jump in a video that was released online over the weekend.