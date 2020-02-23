One Surprise Roster Cut Lions Could Make this Offseason

Pro Football Focus recently predicted where the top free agents this offseason would land.

Former Lion Kyle Van Noy is currently a member of the New England Patriots.

The Detroit Lions selected linebacker Kyle Van Noy with their 40th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Like many others who have come to Detroit, Van Noy did not live up to expectations. Many have reported that his skills were not utilized properly while playing in Detroit.

Coming out of college, he was viewed as an elite pass rusher. In 30 games with Detroit, he unfortunately only recorded one sack. The Lions moved on from him and traded him to the Patriots in 2016, where he has blossomed and has been an integral part of New England's defense.

According to PFF, he is projected to make a return to the Lions this offseason:

"Like Judge and Flores, Matt Patricia won’t be afraid to pull free agents away from New England, and bringing in Kyle Van Noy is the likeliest route they’d take if they were to snag a player familiar with their scheme. Detroit would cut Devon Kennard to do that since Van Noy plays that exact role (would save then $5.6 million in 2020)."

Van Noy had a better statistical season than Kennard in 2019.

If Detroit decides to bring back a player they had previously given up on, that would leave Kennard the likely player to be cut, according to PFF.

Should the Detroit Lions target Van Noy in the offseason, even though it would cost a fortune and cost them a popular player in the locker room?

