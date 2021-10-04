Penei Sewell Regressed against Chicago Bears

The Detroit Lions expected there would be growing pains for rookie offensive lineman Penei Sewell.
"I hold him to high standards, too," head coach Dan Campbell said following the Lions loss to the Ravens. "I hold that whole group to high standards. So, I expect more. There's some things that got on the edge a little bit, but he'll be better for it."
Unfortunately, his performance against the Chicago Bears was not that much better.
In fact, it was worse.
Detroit's No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was badly beaten by Robert Quinn that resulted in a strip-sack inside the red zone.
On the afternoon, Sewell gave up a total of two sacks and seven pressures.
According to MLive, "It’s been rough, those inside moves are hammering him, and Sewell has plummeted out of the top 50 players at the position entirely according to PFF. In fact, he’s been worse than fill-in right tackle Matt Nelson."
While the timing of Taylor Decker's return is uncertain at this point, one thing has become clear: Sewell will be returning to play right tackle when the veteran does end up returning.
"I want him back. Whatever that looks like, and I think that’ll be him being on the left and me back on the right," Sewell told reporters last week. "And it’ll just make our line so much more better. He’s already a big name in this league, he’s already established himself and I’ve got to do the same."
