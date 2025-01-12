All Lions

Personal Bests Jared Goff Accomplished in 2024

Goff enjoyed a banner 2024 season.

Christian Booher

Ford revealed the Detroit Lions Special Edition Powerboost Hybrid F-150 with special guest Jared Goff
Ford revealed the Detroit Lions Special Edition Powerboost Hybrid F-150 with special guest Jared Goff / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has his sights set on making a Super Bowl run, which won't allow for much time to reflect on the success he had in the regular season.

However, when the season comes to an end, Goff will be able to look back and see that he had one of the best regular seasons by a Lions quarterback in recent memory. Additionally, it will be a season full of career-best totals for the 30-year-old.

Goff set new franchise records for passer rating and completion percentage, at 111.8 and 72.4 percent, respectively. He broke his own record for completion percentage, 67.3 percent, which was set last season.

In addition, he notched new career-best numbers in touchdown passes with 37 and yards per attempt at 8.6. He piloted the offense to a number of total team records including touchdowns scored, points scored, net yards and point differential.

His 4,629 passing yards this season is the most he's totaled in his four years as a Lion, but the number ranks third-most he's had in his career. Goff's career-best passing yards came in 2018, when he threw for 4,688 yards and led the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl.

He ranks fourth in single-season passing yards and second in passing touchdowns with his performance in 2024. Former quarterback Matthew Stafford currently holds both records.

The veteran passer ranked second in the NFL in passing yards this season, behind Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, and fourth in touchdown passes. His completion percentage ranked second amongst qualified passers behind Miami's Tua Tagovailoa, who completed 72.9 percent of his passes.

Goff also tied career-high numbers in fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives with four apiece.

Goff has become a hero for the Lions' fan base, with fans routinely chanting his name at Lions games, other sporting events and during watch parties. His journey from being cast aside by the Los Angeles Rams and traded to the Lions into becoming one of the NFL's best quarterbacks has resonated with the grit of the fan base.

MORE: Four Reasons Why Lions Will Win Super Bowl

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) walks off the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) walks off the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field / David Reginek-Imagn Images

Jared Goff 2024 personal bests

Touchdown passes: 37

Passer rating: 111.8

Completion percentage: 72.4 percent

Yards per attempt: 8.6

Published
Christian Booher
CHRISTIAN BOOHER

Sports journalist who has covered the Detroit Lions the past three NFL seasons. Christian brings expert analysis, insights and an ability to fairly assess how the team is performing in a tough NFC North division. 

Home/News