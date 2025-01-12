Personal Bests Jared Goff Accomplished in 2024
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has his sights set on making a Super Bowl run, which won't allow for much time to reflect on the success he had in the regular season.
However, when the season comes to an end, Goff will be able to look back and see that he had one of the best regular seasons by a Lions quarterback in recent memory. Additionally, it will be a season full of career-best totals for the 30-year-old.
Goff set new franchise records for passer rating and completion percentage, at 111.8 and 72.4 percent, respectively. He broke his own record for completion percentage, 67.3 percent, which was set last season.
In addition, he notched new career-best numbers in touchdown passes with 37 and yards per attempt at 8.6. He piloted the offense to a number of total team records including touchdowns scored, points scored, net yards and point differential.
His 4,629 passing yards this season is the most he's totaled in his four years as a Lion, but the number ranks third-most he's had in his career. Goff's career-best passing yards came in 2018, when he threw for 4,688 yards and led the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl.
He ranks fourth in single-season passing yards and second in passing touchdowns with his performance in 2024. Former quarterback Matthew Stafford currently holds both records.
The veteran passer ranked second in the NFL in passing yards this season, behind Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, and fourth in touchdown passes. His completion percentage ranked second amongst qualified passers behind Miami's Tua Tagovailoa, who completed 72.9 percent of his passes.
Goff also tied career-high numbers in fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives with four apiece.
Goff has become a hero for the Lions' fan base, with fans routinely chanting his name at Lions games, other sporting events and during watch parties. His journey from being cast aside by the Los Angeles Rams and traded to the Lions into becoming one of the NFL's best quarterbacks has resonated with the grit of the fan base.
MORE: Four Reasons Why Lions Will Win Super Bowl
Jared Goff 2024 personal bests
Touchdown passes: 37
Passer rating: 111.8
Completion percentage: 72.4 percent
Yards per attempt: 8.6