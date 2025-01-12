Roundtable: How Return of David Montgomery Will Aid Lions' Offense
1.) Which team presents Lions biggest challenge in divisional round?
Christian Booher: I’ve always subscribed to the thought that it’s hard to beat a good team three times, so I’ll take the Vikings here. Though the Lions’ defense dominated in the Week 18 matchup, Kevin O’Connell is a strong offensive mind and will likely have a better plan of attack if these two teams were to meet yet again. Minnesota has plenty of talented playmakers and found ways to win games throughout the year. The Lions’ red zone defense would have a tough task in replicating their performance. While I think the Lions ultimately win in the Divisional Round regardless of opponent, Minnesota would be the toughest draw of the available potential opponents. I think the Rams can also pose a threat with their array of talent, but I have questions about the Rams’ defense and their ability to stop Detroit’s offense.
Vito Chirco: I'm going to go with the Packers. I know that Green Bay lost each of its matchups with the Vikings and the Lions during the regular season. However, I still believe that Matt LaFleur's team, equipped with Jordan Love under center, a 1,000-yard rusher in Josh Jacobs and a top-10 defense (No. 6 in points against), poses the biggest threat to the Lions in the divisional round.
2.) Do you trust Lions' defense heading into playoffs?
Booher: After the performance Sunday, it’s hard to say no. Despite so many injuries, they were able to keep the explosive Minnesota offense out of the end zone for the duration of Sunday’s game. There are undoubtedly concerns from a depth perspective, especially on the defensive line with the potential loss of another key piece in Pat O’Connor. The pass rush showed up in a big way against Minnesota, and the game plan worked to perfection. There will always be concerns for a group without several of its top defenders, but I think the group can hold up throughout the postseason.
Chirco: It's hard to say I fully trust the defense, even after its standout performance against Sam Darnold and the Vikings in Week 18. I believe defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's unit is missing too many significant contributors, including Aidan Hutchinson, Carlton Davis and Alim McNeill, to be counted on for consistent productivity this postseason. Yet, does the defense still have a chance of looking respectable here and there? Yes.
Through Glenn's masterful scheming ability, I think the defense will make just enough stops to allow the Lions to make a run to the Super Bowl.
3.) How would you describe Lions' 15-2 season?
Booher: The Lions had their best season in franchise history and accomplished their goals for the regular season, so it was undoubtedly a success. Throw in the fact that players like Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill suffered season-ending injuries, and the feat is all the more impressive. The offense performed at a historic level, and the defense was led by one of the league’s best safety duos in Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch. Individual players such as Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams made big strides, and they were able to win the division and earn the first-round bye. There’s still more they want to achieve, but they did their job in the regular season.
Chirco: It was a season to remember that will be extremely difficult to replicate. Sure, Brad Holmes and the Lions were smart enough to lock up a variety of their core players for the long term, including Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell. However, that hardly guarantees another 15-2 campaign. As time goes on, players unfortunately do regress – "Father Time” is undefeated – and other teams are bound to catch up to Detroit.
Once again, 2024 was a highly enjoyable regular season full of highlight plays and franchise firsts. Just don't expect it to happen, no matter how talented the Lions are, every single year.
4.) How big will it be to have David Montgomery return?
Booher: Getting David Montgomery back will be another big boost. Even if he doesn’t have a huge workload right away, Montgomery’s presence can offer the team a psychological advantage similar to what Alex Anzalone gave the defense in the immediate future. He will likely still get a fair share of carries, but with the emergence of Jahmyr Gibbs the Lions don’t need Montgomery to immediately shoulder 20-plus touches. He’ll be a key contributor, though, and if he gets hot the Lions will be able to find ways to make him a key part of the action. The Lions will benefit from having him, and there’s no doubt about that.
Chirco: It will be a big bonus to the Lions’ backfield. Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs complement each other so well, and have formed such a dynamic duo in the Motor City. So, whenever Detroit has both backs at its disposal, the Lions’ offense is that much more explosive. Simply, Montgomery's return will be well-received by the fanbase, and provide a boost to offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's unit.
5.) Will the Lions appear in the Super Bowl this year?
Booher: They’ve put themselves in the best possible position to get to the big game. All that’s standing in the way of the Lions and their first-ever Super Bowl appearance are two wins, with both games to be played at Ford Field. Winning a playoff game is no easy feat, but the Lions have proven time and time again they’re built to handle these challenges. With the raucous atmosphere, Ford Field provides and the talent they have at their disposal, I think the Lions absolutely have what it takes to be one of the last two teams standing in New Orleans for the Super Bowl.
Chirco: With all the injuries the Lions have suffered, it won't be easy. Teams like the Eagles, the Buccaneers, the Packers and the Rams will each be hard to get pass for Dan Campbell's injury-plagued squad. But yes, ultimately Detroit, with home-field advantage on its side, will find a way to make Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.