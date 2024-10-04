6 Lions Players Who Have Stepped Up in First Four Games
The Detroit Lions are enjoying a solid start to their 2024 campaign, with three wins through the season's first quarter.
They have a variety of players to thank for that being the case, too, on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
Without further ado, let's take a look at six players who have stepped up for the Lions in the season's first four games.
EDGE Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson has continued to be Detroit's best pass-rusher by far – and one of the league's very best – through the first quarter of the season.
In four games, the Pro Bowler has already notched a staggering 6.5 sacks, 14 QB hits and 40 pressures. Plus, he's earned a 93.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus – the highest mark among qualified EDGE defenders – and a 94.2 PFF pass-rush grade for his efforts. From a defensive standpoint, he's certainly keyed the Lions’ 3-1 start.
For all the reasons above, Hutchinson could very well be on his way to being selected first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career.
RB David Montgomery
The veteran back has picked up right where he left off in his debut season with the Lions.
Through the season's first four weeks, he's contributed a single touchdown in each game, plus has averaged 4.3 yards per carry and 67.8 rushing yards per game (just a shade under his totals from last season). Additionally, he's rushed for 90-plus yards in two of Detroit's first four games (Weeks 1 and 3), and has added 94 total yards as a receiver. Quite notably, he also ran all over the L.A. Rams in overtime of the Lions’ season opener, en route to recording the game-winning score.
He's a tough, bruising runner that epitomizes the grittiness of Dan Campbell's squad. Undoubtedly, he's been a perfect fit through his first 18 games in Motown.
S Kerby Joseph
Joseph has continued his opportunistic ways in 2024.
After recording four interceptions in each of his first two NFL campaigns, he's already amassed three picks this season. Additionally, just a week ago, he came down with the game-sealing interception of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. It helped put an end to the Lions’ six-game losing streak against the Seahawks.
At this juncture, it's fair to say that Detroit would be lost without Joseph in the back-end of its secondary.
WR Jameson Williams
Williams has been a huge spark plug for the Lions’ offense through the season's first four games.
The third-year receiver is off to his best season as a pro, with 13 catches, 289 yards and two touchdowns to his name. Those totals are not far off from his marks from a season ago (24 receptions and 354 yards in 12 games). Williams has been electric whenever he's had the ball in his hands, as he showcased on his 70-yard TD catch-and-run in Week 4 vs. Seattle.
If the speed demon keeps up this kind of production, he'll remain a valuable asset for Jared Goff and Detroit's passing game the remainder of this season.
P Jack Fox
Fox has maybe flown under the radar as the Lions’ punter, but it hardly means he hasn't played an integral role in the team's solid start to 2024.
Through four games, he's been one of the league's best punters in terms of net yards per punt (44.5) and punts inside opponents’ 20-yard line (eight). He's been a consistent performer for Detroit's special teams unit since joining the organization in 2020, and certainly deserves his fair share of recognition and respect for his efforts.
OL Graham Glasgow
Glasgow has been an underrated member of the Lions’ roster since rejoining the team last season. And most certainly, he should be applauded for his versatility across the offensive line.
After logging snaps at three different positions last season (right guard, center and left guard), he's already taken reps at two different spots in 2024 (left guard and center). He filled in admirably for Lions Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow a week ago, recording an 82.6 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowing zero sacks. He's also permitted zero sacks this season on 142 pass-blocking snaps.
The ninth-year pro can basically do it all along the interior of the offensive line. And he's certainly been a key cog in Detroit's offensive linemen room through the first quarter of the season.