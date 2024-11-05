Power Rankings: Likable Lions No. 1 Team in NFL
Here is where the Detroit Lions stand in the latest NFL power rankings, following the team's 24-14 victory against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Power ranking: 1st
Previous rank: 1st
My TL;DR point: this team has now survived almost everything. They have recovered from a Goff-ian dip in the middle of a game; they have recovered from season-altering injury; they have recovered from the crippling weight of hype and now they have recovered from their second-best defensive player getting tossed out of a game because the NFL likes to look like a good babysitter when the parents are watching. They have won in myriad ways. They know who they are from a deeply personal place and aren’t afraid to be those people. It’s quite fun to see it all happening.
Power ranking: 1st
Previous ranking: 1st
OK, so Amon-Ra St. Brown’s sweatshirt wasn’t nice, but it’s hard to dislike these Lions, who have mixed an Us Against the World attitude with Dan Campbell’s Mensa Meathead schtick with a frightening offense to make magic. The Lions lead the league in scoring (32.25) and are fifth in scoring defense (18.5). In the last six games, Detroit has more touchdowns (28) than incompletions (24).
Power ranking: 2nd
Previous rank: 2nd
This is the best team in the NFC as Jared Goff continues to play flawless football. Does the ball ever hit the ground when he's throwing it these days?
Power ranking: 1st
Previous rank: 2nd
Jared Goff has the highest completion percentage (82.8%) and passer rating (140.1) for any six-game stretch in NFL history. That he kept that hot streak going outdoors, in a rainstorm at Green Bay, is impressive. If the Lions get the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed, Goff will get MVP votes.
Power ranking: 2nd
Previous rank: 2nd
The Lions have one loss, but that's ancient history. They've won six straight contests. They're also the league's most dominant team to this point, as evidenced by their plus-110 point differential.
During their winning streak, the Lions are beating their opponents by three scores per contest on average. Goff is dealing. His rapport with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is astounding. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is a big play waiting to happen. The offensive line is the league's best. The defense has playmakers. Detroit truly is a complete squad.
Power ranking: 2nd
Previous rank: 2nd
There's no replacing injured DE Aidan Hutchinson. But will the NFC's leaders add someone, maybe DE Za'Darius Smith, as a temporary patch before the deadline expires? Yet maybe it doesn't matter much given how well this multi-faceted offense is clicking. QB Jared Goff and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown haven't had a missed connection since Week 3, hooking up on 30 consecutive targets – tied for the longest streak for any wideout since 2016.