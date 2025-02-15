Booher: Pre-Combine Lions 7-Round Mock Draft
With Scouting Combine invites officially revealed, anticipation for the 2025 NFL Draft is heating up. The Detroit Lions currently hold the 28th overall pick amongst seven total selections.
Detroit added a third-round compensatory pick to its tally with Aaron Glenn being hired as the New York Jets' head coach. With two months until the event kicks off in Green Bay, the Lions are currently deep-diving the crop of available players in an effort to find the best fits.
The Lions have Super Bowl aspirations in 2025, so making solid picks could play an important role in the team achieving its goals.
Here's my latest attempt at projecting the picks the Lions will make in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Round 1, pick 28 — Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
In a draft class loaded with talent on the edge, several of the top options could be off the board by the time Detroit's first-round pick rolls around. Scourton is an intriguing option, as he's a big-bodied option at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds with some positional versatility.
The edge is the biggest current area of need for the Lions, but they have not always simply drafted for need. Scourton is a player who seems to have a skillset that fits Detroit's style and checks both the need and talent boxes for the first round. His size makes him a nice complement for the defense opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
Round 2, pick 60 — Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
Walker is a physically impressive prospect at 6-foot-7, 340 pounds. He lit up the Senior Bowl with his athleticism during 1-on-1 drills, and his physical gifts make him all the more appealing.
There was a dip in production that hurt his stock, as he recorded 1.5 sacks in 2024 after 7.5 the year prior. A graduate of Cass Tech High School in Detroit, he notched 10 total sacks in three years at Kentucky.
From a physical and athletic standpoint, Walker would be a nice complement for Detroit's interior defensive line.
Round 3, pick 101 (Projected compensatory pick for Aaron Glenn hire) — Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
The Lions struck gold in finding veteran Tim Patrick as their third wide receiver for the 2024 season and now must make a decision on whether or not to bring him back. Even if they do, the team could still benefit from adding young depth at the position.
Harris would be a good piece to add to the mix, as his size profile fits a need that the Lions have on their roster. He's listed at 6-foot-3 with a physical frame. The Lions have their do-it-all top option in Amon-Ra St. Brown and a dynamic threat in Jameson Williams, so Harris would be a good compliment.
Harris was incredibly productive in college, with three straight seasons of 900 or more receiving yards culminating in a 1,030-yard showing in his final year with the Rebels.
Round 4, pick 133 — Mello Dotson, CB, Kansas
Dotson is a ball-hawking corner who recorded 12 interceptions over five seasons with the Jayhawks, including nine over the last two seasons. He returned four of those interceptions for touchdowns, a sign that he's an all-around playmaker.
The Lions face a big decision this offseason at cornerback with Carlton Davis set to be a free agent. If Davis departs, the team's cornerback depth will be relatively light on experience. Dotson would be an exciting fit with his ability to take the ball away, and his athleticism could help on special teams immediately.
Round 6, pick 198 — Earnest Greene, OT, Georgia
Greene is an impressive athlete who still needs to develop the more minute details of playing his position. He allowed two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus, and earned 53.0 run blocking grade.
Detroit has some young depth options up front, such as 2024 draft picks Christian Mahogany and Gio Manu. Colby Sorsdal is also in the mix, and adding another young piece to compete for reps would be beneficial as Detroit looks to stock up behind its talented offensive line.
Round 7, pick 227 — Willie Lampkin, IOL, North Carolina
After beginning his collegiate career at Coastal Carolina, Lampkin transferred to play for the Tar Heels for his final two seasons. His last was his best, as he set career-best marks in overall offensive grade, run blocking grade and pass blocking grade via PFF.
Detroit's interior offensive line could face a shake-up if Kevin Zeitler departs, and though Mahogany appears ready to step in, the Lions could also upgrade with young competition. Lampkin is an experienced option who could wind up being a nice depth option.
Round 7, pick 246 — Shaun Dolac, LB, Buffalo
For the final pick in this mock, the Lions add a pure football player. Dolac was incredibly productive for the Bulls, notching 391 tackles over five seasons. An injury in 2023 limited his production, but he surpassed 145 total tackles in both 2022 and 2024. He had a whopping 19 tackles for loss in his final season.
Dolac is also solid in coverage, with five interceptions in 2024. The Lions have a solid core of linebackers already on roster, but the group was hampered by injuries throughout last season.
A player like Dolac with high special teams upside and proven ability to step in if needed early could be an excellent day three pick.
